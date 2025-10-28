MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards Finalists Revealed

30 finalists emerge from a competitive field of entries spanning 10 prestigious categories set to be unveiled at MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 October 2025 – The MIPIM Asia 2025 Awards, recognised as the foremost honours celebrating innovation and excellence within Asia’s real estate sector, have revealed their finalists following an exhaustive and meticulous judging process. The winners of the coveted Gold, Silver, Bronze, and the Special Jury awards will be announced at the prestigious MIPIM Asia Gala Dinner and awards ceremony on 4 December, which will also mark the closing of the MIPIM Asia Summit 2025. Summit participants will have the chance to vote in person, influencing the final outcomes of the award rankings.

Leading the panel of 19 distinguished jurors is George Hongchoy, Executive Director and CEO of Link Asset Management Limited. This group comprises senior industry leaders and key decision-makers from across the Asia Pacific real estate market. The jurors committed considerable expertise and time to rigorously evaluate submissions from diverse regions, ensuring that only the most outstanding projects earned a place on the shortlist. The selected finalists exemplify the pinnacle of achievement, reflecting the discerning judgement of this respected panel.

Members of the jury panel are:

George HONGCHOY, Executive Director & CEO, Link Asset Management Limited (Hong Kong) (Chairman of the Jury) Rui Hua CHANG, Managing Director, Business Management and Investment, ESR Group Limited (Hong Kong) Henry CHENG, Owner, Chongbang Group (China) Stanley CHING, Senior Managing Director, Managing Partner & Co-Head of Real Estate, CITIC Capital Holdings Ltd (Hong Kong) Donald CHOI, Managing Director, The Urban Renewal Authority (Hong Kong) Chris CHOW, Head of Global Direct Investments, LaSalle Investment Management (Hong Kong) Harvey COE, Senior Advisor, Ernst & Young (Hong Kong) Alison COOKE, Managing Director – Real Estate, Starr International Investment Advisors (Asia) Ltd (Hong Kong) Christina HAU, CEO and Executive Director, Champion REIT (Hong Kong) Alexandre HERIARD-DUBREUIL, Partner and CIO, LCatterton Real Estate Partner (Hong Kong & London) Nicholas J. LOUP, Group Vice Chairman, CEO, Chelsfield Asia Ltd (Hong Kong) Joelin MA, Management Asia Director, APG Asset (Hong Kong) Ellen NG, Managing Director, Co-Head of Asia Real Estate, Warburg Pincus (Hong Kong) Claire TANG, Partner, Rava Partners (Hong Kong) Joseph TANG, Managing Director, The Townsend Group (Hong Kong) Shuji TOMIKAWA, President, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, Inc. (MFIA) (Japan) Josephine YIP, Managing Director, Real Estate, Asia Pacific, La Caisse (Singapore) Richard YUE, Founder and CEO, ARCH Capital Management Company Limited (Hong Kong) Jing ZHOU, Senior Director Alternatives and Strategic Transactions, Nuveen Real Estate (Hong Kong)

The MIPIM Asia 2025 Finalists (Listed in alphabetical order by category; final rankings will be announced at the Gala Dinner following onsite voting):

BEST CULTURAL, SPORTS AND EDUCATION PROJECT

Diriyah Art Futures (Riyadh – Saudi Arabia)

Kai Tak Sports Park (Hong Kong – China)

Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art (Suzhou – China)

BEST HOSPITALITY, TOURISM AND LEISURE PROJECT

Dusit Thani Bangkok (Bangkok – Thailand)

Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui Hong Kong and The Mariners (Hong Kong – China)

Yining InterContinental Hotel and Even Hotel (Yining – China)

BEST MIXED-USE PROJECT

Geneo (Singapore – Singapore)

Nanjing Xuanwu Garden City (Nanjing – China)

Wuhan Alibaba Center (Wuhan – China)

BEST NEW DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

Lee Garden Eight (Hong Kong – China)

Pokfield Campus, The University of Hong Kong (Hong Kong – China)

Union Square (Singapore – Singapore)

BEST NEW MEGA DEVELOPMENT PROJECT

BSD City (Tangerang – Indonesia)

Pudong New District Meiyuan Community Parcel 2E8-19 (Shanghai – China)

Taichung D-ONE (Taichung – Taiwan)

BEST REFURBISHED PROJECT

COZI East Bund (Shanghai – China)

Nikken Building No.1 (Osaka – Japan)

Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre (Hong Kong – China)

BEST RESIDENTIAL PROJECT

Layton at NavaPark by Hongkong Land & Sinar Mas Land JV (BSD City -Tangerang Selatan – Indonesia)

Park Wellstate Nishiazabu (Tokyo – Japan)

The Reef at King’s Dock (Singapore – Singapore)

BEST RETAIL PROJECT

Central Nakhon Pathom (Nakhon Pathom – Thailand)

JLC (Nanjing – China)

Parade at One Bangkok (Bangkok – Thailand)

BEST URBAN REGENERATION PROJECT

18 CROSS (Singapore – Singapore)

East Coast Boardwalk (Hong Kong – China)

Guocoland 18T Citywalk (Chonqing – China)

BEST WORKPLACE EXPERIENCE PROJECT

AIA Urban Campus (Hong Kong – China)

The New CLP Headquarters Building (Hong Kong – China)

Yamato Headquarters Building A, Building B (Tokyo – Japan)

The MIPIM Asia Summit 2025

With a legacy spanning nearly 20 years and drawing senior leaders and C-suite executives from over 20 countries worldwide, the MIPIM Asia Summit 2025 will be held on 3-4 December at its iconic new venue, the Rosewood Hotel in Victoria Dockside, Tsim Sha Tsui. This prestigious event welcomes delegations from Europe—including the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands—America (United States), the Middle East (Saudi Arabia, UAE), and throughout Asia, including Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Australia, and Azerbaijan.

Participants represent a broad spectrum of the global real estate and investment sectors, such as asset management, private equity, urban development, and advisory firms, with confirmed guests including APG Asset Management, Champion REIT, Chinachem Group, Citic Capital, CPP Investments, ESR Group Limited, LaSalle Investment Management, Link Asset Management, Mitsui Fudosan Investment Advisors, and Nan Fung Group.

As the premier platform for high-level networking, strategic partnerships, and exploration of Asia’s most innovative real estate projects, the summit’s fresh new venue highlights pressing contemporary topics that underscore MIPIM Asia’s ongoing commitment to driving the future growth and transformation of the region’s property markets.

This new location at Rosewood Hong Kong, combined with a forward-looking agenda, promises a reinvented experience and an inspiring environment for industry leaders to connect and collaborate on shaping Asia’s real estate landscape.

