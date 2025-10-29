Laos Forms National Committee to Oversee Upcoming General Election

On 28 October, the Lao government formed a National Election Committee to oversee next year’s general election and ensure a fair, transparent, and organized process.

The committee is composed of 21 members and is chaired by Xaysomphone Phomvihane, President of the National Assembly (NA). Its main responsibility is to guide the election process, which takes place every five years.

In the upcoming election, Lao citizens aged 18 and above are eligible to vote, except those with mental illness or those who have been legally deprived of their voting rights. National Assembly officials said the list of eligible candidates is currently being compiled in preparation for the election.

Laos has 18 multi-member constituencies for its National Assembly, each province forming one except Vientiane, which is both a prefecture and a constituency. Provinces receive at least five seats, with more based on population, up to 19.

These figures are from the 2021 election, with updates for next year yet to be released.

The election will select a total of 175 NA members notation wide, up from 164 members in the current 9th legislature.

Each parliamentarian represents approximately 50,000 citizens, ensuring proportional representation across the nation.

The 9th legislature of the National Assembly is set to finish its five-year term on 22 March next year after which the 10th legislature will assume its duties.

According to the 2024 amended Law on the National Assembly, the national election must be completed at least 60 days before the current legislature ends to allow a smooth transition. The exact date of the election is yet to be announced.

After the election, the 10th legislature will hold its preliminary session within 60 days. This session will elect the country’s top state leaders, including the President and Vice President of the National Assembly, the State President and Vice President, the Prime Minister, the Supreme Prosecutor, and the President of the People’s Supreme Court.

The session will also approve the new government cabinet and the Five-Year National Socio-Economic Development Plan for 2026–2030, setting the framework for national development in the coming years.

The government called on all eligible Lao citizens to actively take part in the election, stressing that public involvement is key to its success and the achievement of national goals.