NTT Honours with Energy Management Award at CLP Smart Energy Award 2025

Accelerating smart and sustainable operations through cutting-edge energy-efficiency technologies, best-in-class data center practices, and renewable energy adoption



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 October 2025 – As part of NTT Group, a leading global technology company, NTT Com Asia (NTT) is delighted to receive the Energy Management Award (Services Industries) at the CLP Smart Energy Award 2025. Presented by CLP Power Hong Kong Limited, this distinguished programmer recognizes NTT’s achievement in adopting industry-leading energy optimization and sustainable best practices.

Steven So, Chief Technology Officer of NTT Com Asia, receives the trophy at the Award Presentation Ceremony of CLP Smart Energy Award 2025.

NTT is committed to sustainability and energy efficiency at the core of its business and operations by actively exploring new approaches to adopt renewable energy and continuously advancing data center cooling technologies to optimize energy usage. Among its latest smart initiatives, NTT has implemented Hong Kong’s largest car park with solar panels, in terms of scale, size and electricity generated, which is deployed and currently in use. With a size of 1000 m2 solar panel coverage offering 71 parking space in the Tseung Kwan O Financial Data Center campus, the solar system is capable in generating more than 200,000 kWh of electricity annually. It is also connected to the CLP grid and participates in the CLP Renewable Energy Feed-in Tariff Scheme. This initiative is a testament to NTT’s pursuit of driving the adoption of renewable energy to achieve ESG and sustainability goals.

In addition, the company is investing in new data center technologies that improve energy-efficiency, which includes leveraging Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC) technology to meet the needs for power-hungry AI infrastructure. NTT also works with CLP to purchase renewable energy certificates for each unit of electricity used in EV charging at its carpark, as part of its efforts to optimize carbon footprints management.

“In the AI era, data centers have become the power engine of the new digital economy, and sustainability has become strategic priorities of our company,” said Steven So, Chief Technology Officer of NTT Com Asia. “Receiving this award is a recognition to our efforts toward environmental stewardship. We expect to partner with CLP to adopt new smart solutions and renewable energy initiatives, empowering both NTT and our enterprise customers to achieve their ESG goals.”

CLP Power Senior Director – Customer Success and Experience Ms Lena Low congratulated NTT on receiving the award, she remarked, “CLP believes that smart energy management and renewable energy are the cornerstones of sustainable long-term development, particularly for organizations managing mission-critical infrastructure that supports the digital economy. By leveraging our expertise in electricity and integrating innovative technologies, we help customers optimize system design and energy management to enhance operational efficiency. We look forward to exploring further collaboration opportunities with industry leaders such as NTT to jointly advance Hong Kong’s sustainable development.”.

