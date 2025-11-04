American Headmaster and Son Killed in Rare Hornet Attack in Laos

An American headmaster and his teenage son were killed on 15 October after being attacked by Asian giant hornets while on vacation near Luang Prabang.

According to the Times, the victims identified as 47-year-old Daniel Owen and his 15-year-old son, Cooper, were reportedly stung more than 100 times while zip-lining at an eco-adventure resort along the Mekong River, and died hours later on the way to the hospital.

Local authorities said the pair were swarmed by the hornets as they attempted to descend from a tree with their guide.

Phanomsay Phakan, a doctor at the Phakan Arocavet Clinic said to the Times that in his 20 years of work, he had never seen such a case that was this bad before.

The resort, known for its luxury camping and outdoor activities, described the incident as unprecedented, noting that it was an extraordinary and unforeseeable natural occurrence.

The management expressed deep condolences to the victims’ family and said that safety procedures have been reviewed following the tragedy.

Owen, originally from Idaho, had been living abroad for several years with his family. He served as the director of Quality Schools International (QSI) in Haiphong, Vietnam, a private institution known for its international curriculum and high tuition fees.

In a statement, QSI International School of Haiphong expressed profound sorrow over the loss, highlighting Owen’s 18 years of service within the QSI network, where he worked in five different schools.

Local officials in Luang Prabang said this was the first fatal hornet attack of its kind recorded in the area.

Regarding this incident, the Lao government has not yet issued an official statement.