Dubai sets the benchmark for next-generation financial cities, outpacing established centres: DIFC report

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DIFC, the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, explores the rising competitiveness of emerging financial cities as traditional financial centres face mounting pressures, in the sixth edition in its flagship Future of Finance report series.



Launched in collaboration with DIFC’s research partner Asia House, this edition outlines how emerging cities are outpacing traditional financial centres like New York, London, and Hong Kong by leveraging innovative models to attract global capital, talent, and businesses.

Emphasising the rise of next-generation financial cities like Dubai, Miami, Milan, São Paulo and Shenzhen, it highlights the shifting dynamics of global finance. These cities were selected based on their rising positions across global indices like the Global Financial Centres Index (GFCI) and other complementary indices like the Global Power City Index, IMD Smart City Index and Julius Baer Wealth and Lifestyle Report – that collectively offer a comprehensive view of development.

The report identifies four key qualities that underpin the competitiveness of financial hubs: talent, financial infrastructure and adaptability, regulation and governance, and connectivity. It underscores that leadership in the future of finance will depend on how well cities integrate these qualities to create dynamic ecosystems that foster innovation, attract investment, and sustain global competitiveness.

His Excellency Arif Amiri, Chief Executive Officer, DIFC Authority, said: “Emerging financial centres are strategically employing adaptability, comprehensive reform, and innovative approaches to outpace established global hubs. Dubai differentiates itself with unique attributes that outpace other financial centres. On the legal and regulatory front, emerging hubs such as Dubai, through DIFC, have adopted Common Law framework and introduced tailored financial market regulations.”

The report’s findings were complemented by exclusive interviews with leading industry experts: Professor Michael Mainelli KStJ OMRI FCCA FCSI (Hon) FBCS, Chairman of Z/Yen Group and President of London Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director, World Alliance of International Financial Centers, and Wolfgang Engel, General Manager and Chief Representative, Institute of International Finance, Middle East & Africa.

Dubai stands out among emerging financial hubs with its ‘broad and deep capabilities’, legal and regulatory clarity, tax efficiency, modern infrastructure, and lifestyle appeal. Supported by DIFC’s initiatives, Dubai has integrated its strengths into a coherent and competitive financial services ecosystem, setting the benchmark for next-generation financial cities.

