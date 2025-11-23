Tykhe Capital and Skyvast are Launching the World’s First and Largest Global Grade AI Infrastructure Tokenized Fund at US$150M

The Fund offers a flexible revenue-share token, unlocking AI infrastructure access from US$1,000



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 November 2025 – Pioneer Asset Management Limited (“Pioneer“), a subsidiary of Tykhe Capital Group Limited (“Tykhe Capital“), a leading Real-World Asset (RWA) and Security Token Offering (STO) innovator in the Asia-Pacific region and Skyvast Digital Sdn. Bhd. (“Skyvast“), today announced the launch of the world’s first global-grade AI infrastructure tokenized fund – the SKYD Token (the “Fund” or “SKYD Token“). With an initial size of US$150 million, it is the largest fund of its kind globally.

The SKYD Token exemplifies the power of tokenized finance, offering a novel structure that is neither equity nor debt. It provides investors a direct share in 15% of the revenue generated by Skyvast, a global company with footprints across Asia built to power the global AI revolution. This model combines the upside potential of project revenue with the liquidity and accessibility of a tokenized security, all within a structured regulatory framework in Hong Kong.

AI Boom Hits a Wall. Web3 Comes with the Fix.

The AI boom is facing a critical bottleneck. According to IDC 2025 data, 70% of ASEAN AI enterprises cite access to AI infrastructure and compute as their top barrier to growth, while regional demand surges at 200% year-over-year. The SKYD Token addresses this gap by channeling capital into essential AI infrastructure through a modern Web3 vehicle.

“This product is a landmark for digital finance,” said Mr. Luo Xinghua, Director of Pioneer. “It provides professional investors with a liquid, transparent, and efficient way to gain exposure to the high-growth AI infrastructure economy. By tokenizing a revenue-share agreement, we unlock value that is traditionally locked in private companies. That’s the transformative potential of Web3. We see this as the first killer application for Web3 – an application that serves the real economy.”

A New Entry Point into Institutional AI Infrastructure. Tokenized, Starting at US$1,000

The Fund enables participation in a diversified pool of institutional-grade AI infrastructure assets, starting from just US$1,000. Skyvast’s multi-vendor strategy de-risks the investment by ensuring yields are not tied to any single supplier’s performance.

“AI infrastructure depends on more than just compute. It relies on the energy, systems, and environments that keep intelligent workloads running,” said Lim Chee Siong, CEO of Skyvast Digital. “This Fund gives investors access to that foundation. By combining regulated tokenization with real-world assets, we open participation in energy-integrated AI estates to a wider global audience. Our tokenized Fund aggregates best-in-class infrastructure into a single liquidity pool. Investors earn revenue from ASEAN’s insatiable AI demand, while developers get flexible, vendor-agnostic access. Hong Kong’s robust regulatory environment makes it the perfect gateway for global investors, while ASEANs cost advantages and strategic neutrality make it an ideal operational base.”

The launch of the SKYD Token marks a significant milestone in democratizing access to high-growth AI infrastructure investments. By combining a regulated, tokenized structure with a low minimum investment, the Fund opens a new asset class to a broader range of investors, while simultaneously helping to address the critical AI infrastructure shortage stifling innovation in the ASEAN region.

About Tykhe Capital Group Limited

Tykhe Capital is committed to building the technical foundation for the future of finance, powered by cutting-edge Web 3 applications. Through a diversified portfolio of subsidiary companies, we provide a fully compliant, end-to-end infrastructure for the virtual asset ecosystem, driving a transformative new economic paradigm.

HKbitEX : A trusted virtual asset exchange licensed under SFC Type 1 and Type 7 and equipped with an Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance (AMLO) license. As a fully licensed, fully compliant exchange with comprehensive insurance coverage , HKbitEX offers robust, secure, and compliant trading solutions for institutional and individual investors, leading innovation in the Real-World Asset (RWA) space across Greater China.

: A trusted virtual asset exchange licensed under SFC Type 1 and Type 7 and equipped with an Anti-Money Laundering Ordinance (AMLO) license. As a , HKbitEX offers robust, secure, and compliant trading solutions for institutional and individual investors, leading innovation in the Real-World Asset (RWA) space across Greater China. Pioneer Asset Management : Licensed under SFC Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) with a virtual asset uplift, Pioneer spearheads our Security Token Offering (STO) initiatives, pioneering new avenues for financing.

: Licensed under SFC Type 4 (advising on securities) and Type 9 (asset management) with a virtual asset uplift, Pioneer spearheads our Security Token Offering (STO) initiatives, pioneering new avenues for financing. Atom 8 : A technology service provider that offers regulatory technology solutions, security token creation, token life cycle management, and wallet solutions.

: A technology service provider that offers regulatory technology solutions, security token creation, token life cycle management, and wallet solutions. ON1ON Custody: As a licensed custodian (TCSP), ON1ON Custody ensures the secure and reliable management of RWA assets, delivering peace of mind to our clients. ON1ON Custody has fulfilled the service organization control framework (SOC) service audit report SOC 2 formulated by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

At Tykhe Capital, innovation and compliance are at the core of our mission. We are dedicated to reshaping the financial landscape, empowering investors worldwide, and setting new industry standards with our cutting-edge solutions. We launched Hong Kong’s first real estate RWA product in 2023, which was explicitly recognized by in a public speech ( Speech) at Bloomberg Buy-Side Forum Hong Kong 2023.

About Skyvast Digital Sdn. Bhd.

Skyvast Digital Sdn Bhd, part of the Skyvast Corporation Group, develops AI-integrated infrastructure globally. The company builds and operates energy-backed data centers, off-grid digital campuses, and high performance computing estates that support the growth of AI and advanced digital industries.

SKYD offers exposure to large-scale assets that support AI industries. These include power-ready data centers, energy infrastructure linked to high-density workloads, and digital estates capable of handling advanced applications. The portfolio reflects Skyvast’s branded model, Neural Energy Infrastructure (NEI), where energy and digital systems are integrated from the ground up to deliver scalable AI environments.

Through initiatives like the SKYD Token Fund, Skyvast connects investors with real-world digital and energy assets that shape the next decade of intelligent infrastructure. ( www.skyvast.co)