Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance Introduces Smart Telemedicine Solutions to Support Digital Transformation in Vietnam’s Healthcare

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 November 2025 – To promote Taiwan’s smart healthcare technologies across ASEAN markets, the Taiwan Smart Healthcare Alliance has integrated 11 Taiwanese SMEs specializing in smart diagnostics, surgical imaging, and ward care to jointly launch “Smart Teleconsultation Solutions”. The alliance focuses on three major scenarios—”Teleconsultation”, “Smart Operating Room”, and “Telesitting”—providing integrated solutions for medical image streaming, diagnostic interconnectivity, and ward management to help healthcare institutions enhance clinical efficiency and accelerate digital transformation.

In recent years, Vietnam has actively advanced nationwide telemedicine initiatives, accelerating hospital digitalization while strengthening surgical imaging and medical education. Amid challenges such as a shortage of healthcare personnel, an aging population, and a rapid rise in chronic diseases, the demand for smart healthcare solutions has grown substantially. Seizing this opportunity, the alliance leverages Taiwan’s strengths in software–hardware integration and AIoT technologies to develop customized solutions tailored to the operational needs of Vietnamese medical institutions.

To strengthen brand visibility and local engagement, the alliance developed a brand image, bilingual digital catalogs, and an official website. It also participated in Taiwan–Vietnam medical seminars, major healthcare exhibitions, and distributor networking events, building an extensive local partnership network. In addition, the alliance launched a CSR demonstration project in a rural community, establishing health stations to validate the feasibility and practical effectiveness of its systems. With guidance and support from the Taiwanese government, the alliance was featured in Vietnamese media coverage, successfully connecting with multiple local system integrators and generating over US$1.13 million in overseas orders. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Taiwan’s smart healthcare industry in expanding its presence across ASEAN markets.

Hashtag: #TaiwanSmartHealthcareAlliance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.