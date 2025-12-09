Manignom Auto Group Unveils Dongfeng MHero Electric Off-Road Vehicle in Laos

On 7 December, Manignom Auto Group, a leading automotive distributor in Laos, officially launched Dongfeng’s new electric off-road vehicle, the Dongfeng “MHero.” Manignom Auto Group is the sole authorized distributor of this model in Laos.

The launch took place at the Vientiane International Auto Show at ITECC, drawing media, business representatives, and car enthusiasts.

The Dongfeng MHero is recognized for its electric performance, 4×4 capabilities, and rugged design.

Souksamone Sihathep, President of Manignom Auto Group, stated during the launch event:

“Introducing MHero into the Lao market reaffirms Manignom’s commitment to offering world-class vehicles and future-driven technologies to Lao consumers.

MHero is more than just a vehicle. It is a symbol of limitless power and luxury harmoniously combined with exceptional off-road performance. We are confident that MHero will revolutionize the driving experience in Laos and become the top choice for customers seeking a high-performance electric vehicle.”

Manignom Auto Group has prepared an international-standard service center with technicians trained specifically for Dongfeng MHero vehicles.

Visitors to the event expressed interest in the MHero’s combination of luxury and off-road capability, suitable for Laos’s varied terrain.