Laos Records Over 5,700 Road Accidents in First 11 Months of 2025

Laos reported more than 5,700 traffic accidents in the first eleven months of 2025, marking a decline compared to the higher number recorded nationwide in 2024, according to the Traffic Police Department.

From January to November, Laos recorded 5,740 traffic accidents, leading to 8,873 injuries and 782 deaths, Khamsone Sidavong, Head of the Traffic Police Department noted in a report on 26 December.

The major contributor was the International New Year 2025 celebrations, when 170 accidents occurred over a short period, causing 17 deaths. Authorities identified speeding, drunk driving, and failure to yield as the main causes.

Officials also warned that careless driving during the holiday period on crowded roads significantly increases the risk of serious accidents.

To prevent accidents during the upcoming celebrations, authorities have intensified inspections on main roads and at key high-risk locations, while urging motorists to avoid drinking and driving, refrain from using mobile phones while driving, wear helmets properly, and strictly follow traffic laws.

In 2024, Laos recorded 6,789 accidents nationwide, including 10,312 injuries, 929 fatalities, and 12,212 vehicles damaged, some beyond repair.