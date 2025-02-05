Laos Records Over 6,700 Road Accidents in 2024

Road accidents in Laos remain a major concern, with 6,789 cases reported nationwide in 2024, according to the Traffic Police Department.

These incidents resulted in 10,312 injuries and 929 fatalities. Additionally, 12,212 vehicles sustained damage, with some beyond repair

Vientiane Capital recorded the highest number of 1089 accidents, followed by Champasak at 879, Vientiane Province at 744, and Savannakhet at 681.

Many of the crashes involved unlicensed drivers, those under the legal driving age, and individuals under the influence of alcohol.

A wide range of people were affected by the accidents, including employees, military and police officers, students, and foreign nationals.

The economic cost of these collisions amounted to approximately LAK 267.1 billion (USD 12.3 million).

Authorities continue to urge motorists to exercise caution, follow traffic laws, and avoid reckless driving to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities in the future.