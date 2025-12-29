Laos, Vietnam Set 2026 Agenda for Border Protection, Trade

Laos and Vietnam have set key areas of cooperation for 2026 in border management and cross-border activities, following the 34th annual meeting between the two countries’ border delegations in Vientiane from 25 to 27 December.

Lao Minister of Public Security General Somphanh Phengkhammy and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Van Son, head of Vietnam’s Border Defense Department, led the meeting.

The two sides agreed to focus on managing and protecting the border line and national markers, overseeing construction activities in border and border gate areas, and maintaining security, order, and social safety in border regions.

They also set priorities for facilitating cross-border movement, promoting trade, and disseminating laws and regulations related to border management.

Preparatory work will begin to ensure effective joint inspections of the border line and national markers under the 2016 Protocol and Agreement, with plans to update the agreement to reflect current circumstances.

The officials also agreed to hold the 35th annual meeting in Vietnam in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Looking back at 2024-2025, the Laos-Vietnam Joint Border Experts Group conducted 10 field surveys and resolved issues along the border.

The two countries coordinated on protecting border lines and national markers, managing construction projects within 100 meters of the border, and developing border gates. Exit and entry controls at crossings were carried out under international treaties and bilateral agreements, contributing to safety and order in border areas.