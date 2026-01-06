Vientiane’s Wat Tay Canal Could Become Floating Night Market Under New City Proposal

Vientiane is considering a proposed floating night market project along the Wat Tay canal in Sikhottabong district to boost tourism and the nighttime economy.

Following public scrutiny and a series of adjustments to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, Vientiane Capital authorities are now considering this new urban development initiative aimed at enhancing tourism, supporting local businesses, and boosting the city’s nighttime economy.

The proposal to develop a floating night market along the Wat Tay drainage canal was presented during the Vientiane Capital Administration Meeting on 30 December 2025, chaired by Mayor Atsaphangthong Siphandone, according to Vientiane Mai Newspaper.

Authorities plan to first conduct a feasibility study for Phase 2 of the Wat Tay drainage canal development, covering sections running through South Dongnasok, South Phonsavath, and North Nongbouathong villages in Sikhottabong district. The plan envisions transforming the canal area into a floating night market featuring trading spaces, tourism activities, and evening food and beverage services.

The joint-venture proposal with a private firm was presented by the Vientiane Capital Investment Promotion and Management Committee. If approved, the project would create income opportunities for local vendors, improve existing urban waterways, and introduce a new attraction for residents and visitors.

During the meeting, officials exchanged views on the proposal before the mayor delivered concluding remarks. Further technical assessments will be required before any final decision is made.

The floating market proposal comes as authorities continue reviewing the BRT system, which was launched in late November 2025 under the Vientiane Urban Sustainable Transport Project. Public concern intensified after several traffic accidents were reported during the trial phase in November.

In early December 2025, the Office of the Prime Minister approved payments to contractors and ordered project adjustments, including changes to BRT lane arrangements. This was followed by a directive from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport on 16 December 2025, ordering the removal of concrete curbs and a shift to painted lane markings.

Authorities warned that the project could be suspended if donor funding is discontinued.