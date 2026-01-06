Laos Targets Upper-Middle-Income Status by 2055

Laos has set a long-term goal to become an upper-middle-income country and move closer to high-income status by 2055, according to a strategic roadmap unveiled at the 12th National Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP).

President Thongloun Sisoulith presented the vision at the opening session of the congress on 6 January. The three-day meeting, the Party’s 12th since its first congress in 1955 in Houaphanh Province, sets out national priorities aimed at strengthening economic foundations and navigating both domestic and global challenges.

The roadmap, known as Vision 2055, places strong emphasis on modernisation, including the use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence in governance and production.

Planned reforms focus on improving transparency, strengthening accountability in the civil service, and giving greater authority to local administrations, as Laos seeks to build a more self-reliant and competitive economy.

Laos is currently classified by the World Bank as a lower-middle-income country and remains a Least Developed Country (LDC), with the government targeting graduation from LDC status in 2026.

To support the long-term vision, the 2026-2030 National Socio-Economic Development Plan sets out key economic targets.

Authorities aim for average GDP growth of at least 6 percent per year, with GDP per capita expected to reach USD 3,104 by 2030 and gross national income per capita projected at USD 2,914.

Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone noted that average GDP growth over the past five years reached 4.24 percent, slightly above the original target, with growth in 2025 estimated at 4.2 percent.

Fiscal stability also features prominently in the plan. The government aims to reduce public debt from about 88 percent of GDP in 2025 to below 70 percent during the next five-year period, while keeping inflation under 5 percent, compared to an average of 7.7 percent in 2025. Budget revenue is projected to reach LAK 554.4 trillion (approximately USD 25.6 billion), or about 20.95 percent of GDP, supported by a broader tax base including land, building, and environmental taxes.

Total investment is expected to reach LAK 636.2 trillion (about USD 29.4 billion), equivalent to at least 24 percent of GDP. The plan prioritises private sector growth and investment in key industries, alongside the development of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and nuclear power, as Laos works toward its long-term development goals.