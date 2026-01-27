Laos Advances Preparations to Open Embassy in Timor-Leste, Deputy Minister Says

Laos is moving ahead with plans to open its embassy in Timor-Leste, aiming to boost diplomatic ties with the new ASEAN member.

The initiative was a key focus during a visit by Phongsamouth Anlavan, Laos’ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, to Dili from 18 to 22 January.

The talks centered on speeding up the embassy’s opening and expanding cooperation in areas such as economic development, agriculture, technical training, and human resources.

Timor-Leste’s Acting Foreign Minister, Agio Pereira, expressed gratitude for Laos’ support throughout Timor-Leste’s ASEAN membership journey, which culminated when the nation joined as the bloc’s 11th member in October 2025.

Both sides committed to strengthening ties through institutional partnerships and regional cooperation.

Timor-Leste has allocated land and property in Dili for the future Lao Embassy, following a land exchange agreement both countries signed in October 2024.

In August 2025, they also completed visa exemption arrangements that now allow diplomatic, official, and ordinary passport holders to travel visa-free for up to 30 days.

The two nations established diplomatic relations in July 2002. Timor-Leste opened its resident embassy in Vientiane in July 2014, and Laos’ planned embassy opening in Dili will complete the bilateral diplomatic presence.