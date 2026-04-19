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Lao New Year Road Accidents Leave 12 Dead, 250 Injured

By Phoudasack Vongsay
Laos Reports 452 Road Accidents, 61 Deaths in August
This image is used only for representation purpose (photo credit: Lao Security News)

This Week

Lao authorities have announced the final road accident toll from the Lao New Year holiday period, which each year sees multiple fatalities and hundreds of injuries nationwide.

According to traffic police data from 14 to 16 April, a total of 149 road accidents were recorded, resulting in 12 deaths.

A further 250 people were injured, highlighting ongoing road safety risks during one of the country’s busiest travel periods.

Daily figures show that on 14 April, authorities recorded 51 accidents, with 2 deaths and 91 injuries. On 15 April, another 51 accidents were reported, with fatalities rising to 6 and 71 people injured. On 16 April, cases declined slightly to 47 accidents, with 4 deaths and 88 injuries.

Vehicle damage was also significant, with 262 vehicles involved in accidents over the three-day period.

Provincial data shows incidents occurred nationwide, with Vientiane Province recording the highest number of cases, followed by Vientiane Capital and Savannakhet. Champasak and Luang Prabang also reported notable accident figures, including several fatalities.

The figures come despite increased enforcement efforts. In Vientiane Capital, authorities deployed 561 traffic police officers across 145 checkpoints during the holiday period, conducting alcohol tests, speed checks, and enforcing helmet and seatbelt use. Officers also monitored overcrowding on public transport and managed traffic flow across key routes.

Compared to previous years, the figures show a modest improvement.

During the same period last year, 15 people were killed in over 160 accidents. In 2024, 316 accidents resulted in 33 deaths and 594 injuries.

Despite the decline, authorities say the continued loss of life highlights ongoing road safety challenges during peak holiday periods, even as enforcement measures remain in place.

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