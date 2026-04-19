Lao New Year Road Accidents Leave 12 Dead, 250 Injured

Lao authorities have announced the final road accident toll from the Lao New Year holiday period, which each year sees multiple fatalities and hundreds of injuries nationwide.

According to traffic police data from 14 to 16 April, a total of 149 road accidents were recorded, resulting in 12 deaths.

A further 250 people were injured, highlighting ongoing road safety risks during one of the country’s busiest travel periods.

Daily figures show that on 14 April, authorities recorded 51 accidents, with 2 deaths and 91 injuries. On 15 April, another 51 accidents were reported, with fatalities rising to 6 and 71 people injured. On 16 April, cases declined slightly to 47 accidents, with 4 deaths and 88 injuries.

Vehicle damage was also significant, with 262 vehicles involved in accidents over the three-day period.