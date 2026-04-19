Lao New Year Road Accidents Leave 12 Dead, 250 Injured

Provincial data shows incidents occurred nationwide, with Vientiane Province recording the highest number of cases, followed by Vientiane Capital and Savannakhet. Champasak and Luang Prabang also reported notable accident figures, including several fatalities.
The figures come despite increased enforcement efforts. In Vientiane Capital, authorities deployed 561 traffic police officers across 145 checkpoints during the holiday period, conducting alcohol tests, speed checks, and enforcing helmet and seatbelt use. Officers also monitored overcrowding on public transport and managed traffic flow across key routes.
Compared to previous years, the figures show a modest improvement.
During the same period last year, 15 people were killed in over 160 accidents. In 2024, 316 accidents resulted in 33 deaths and 594 injuries.
Despite the decline, authorities say the continued loss of life highlights ongoing road safety challenges during peak holiday periods, even as enforcement measures remain in place.