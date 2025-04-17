Over 160 Accidents, 15 Deaths Reported During 2025 Lao New Year Celebrations

The 2025 Lao New Year celebrations, held from 14 to 16 April, saw 15 fatalities and over 160 road accidents nationwide.

This is a notable drop from the same period in 2024 when Lao New Year celebrations resulted in 316 traffic accidents nationwide, claiming 33 lives, injuring 594 people, and damaging 567 vehicles.

This year, according to a summary released by the Accident Investigation Department under the Traffic Police Department, Ministry of Public Security, a total of 169 accidents occurred across the country throughout the three-day festivity, leaving close to 300 vehicles damaged and dozens of people seriously injured.

On the first day of celebration, 14 April, authorities recorded 62 accidents involving 106 damaged vehicles.

Ninety-seven people were injured, including 48 with minor injuries, 38 with serious injuries, and 11 with severe injuries. Nine people lost their lives in road accidents on that day.

The fatalities were reported in Xayaboury Province, Luang Prabang Province, Bolikhamxay Province, Vientiane Province, Houaphanh Province, Attapeu Province, and Salavanh Province.

The following day, 15 April, saw a similar toll, with 63 reported accidents and 109 damaged vehicles. A total of 116 people were injured, consisting of 55 minor cases, 49 serious cases, and 12 severe injuries. Five deaths were recorded, with Vientiane Province, Savannakhet Province, and Oudomxay Province among those affected.

The final day of the celebrations, 16 April, saw 44 accidents and 75 damaged vehicles. Eighty-nine people were injured, including 47 minor injuries, 31 serious injuries, and 11 severe cases. One fatality was also reported in Vientiane Capital.

Authorities are once again urging the public to take road safety more seriously during national festivities. The Ministry of Public Security is expected to reevaluate current traffic safety measures and strengthen law enforcement during future holidays to curb the recurring accidents.