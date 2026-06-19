Laifen Announces Prime Day Savings on Award-Winning Hair, Oral Care and Grooming Innovations

Consumers can shop major discounts on viral hair dryers, electric toothbrushes, electric shavers and more during Amazon’s biggest shopping event of the year.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Laifen, the award-winning personal care technology brand known for combining high-performance engineering with modern design, today announced its Amazon Prime Day sale, offering shoppers up to 40% off select best-selling products from June 23–26. As the brand prepares to expand into new beauty categories later this year, Prime Day offers consumers an opportunity to experience some of Laifen’s most popular innovations at exceptional value.

As consumers prepare for summer travel, Laifen’s compact, high-performance beauty devices offer salon-quality results on the go. During the prime day sale event, you can save on some of Laifen’s most loved products, including their award-winning hair dryers and electric toothbrushes, that have gained a loyal following for delivering premium results at an accessible price point.

Known for combining cutting-edge technology and modern aesthetics, Laifen has become a go-to brand for consumers seeking elevated personal care experiences at home. The Prime Day sale offers an ideal opportunity for shoppers to upgrade their beauty and wellness routines ahead of summer travel, social gatherings, vacations, and everyday styling needs.

Laifen Official Prime Day deals include:

As Laifen prepares to expand into two new beauty categories and further grow its next-generation hair care portfolio later this year, the brand is celebrating Prime Day with savings across its award-winning lineup while building momentum for upcoming product launches and strategic brand initiatives.

For more information about Laifen and to shop the Prime Day sale please visit LaifenTech.com and Laifen’s Amazon Storefront.

About Laifen :

Founded in 2019, Laifen is a global personal care technology brand known for combining high-performance engineering with modern design across hair care, oral care, and grooming categories. The company first gained recognition for its proprietary high-speed motor technology, which powers its award-winning line of hair dryers. Since then, Laifen has expanded into electric toothbrushes and electric shavers, bringing innovative technologies and premium user experiences to consumers worldwide.