Founders Metals Hits 53.1 m of 1.21 g/t Au from Surface in New Zone West of Upper Antino; Froyo Zone Drilling Intersects 9.0 m of 12.21 g/t Au & 37.0 m of 3.27 g/t Au

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – 23 June 2026 –(TSXV: FDR) (OTCQX: FDMIF) (FSE: 9DL0) (“Founders” or the “Company”) announces drill results from the Upper Antino target area at the Antino Gold Project (“Antino” or the “Project”) in southeastern Suriname. The Company has made a new gold discovery 1.2 kilometres (km) west of Upper Antino, where hole FR217 returnedfrom surface in a previously untested area. Drilling also continues to demonstrate that Upper Antino is strongly mineralized at depth, highlighted byfrom 320 m vertical depth, together withfrom 209.0 m in the same hole (FR230).

Upper Antino Drilling Highlights

New discovery 1.2 km west of Upper Antino: 53.1 m of 1.21 g/t Au from surface (FR217) – new discovery targeted by a surficial geochemical anomaly More than a kilometre beyond the known mineralized footprint of Upper Antino, opening a new target in previously untested ground within the Antino land package. Follow-up drilling is underway.

High-grade gold across multiple zones at Upper Antino: 9.0 m of 12.21 g/t Au from 408.0 m (FR230) approximately 320 m vertical depth and 37.0 m of 3.27 g/t Au from 209.0 m (FR230)

Additional high-grade gold intersected in northern follow-up drilling: 3.0 m of 29.17 g/t Au from 101.0 m (FR219)

100 m up-dip extension of high-grade from infill drilling: 33.0 m of 2.15 g/t Au from 85.0 m (FR225) Shallow mineralization on the main shear that links the near-surface zone to the deeper high-grade intercepts, reinforcing grade continuity from surface to depth



Colin Padget, President & CEO, commented, “Today’s results demonstrate further growth of the gold system at Upper Antino. To the west, we have made an entirely new discovery more than a kilometre beyond our previous drilling, with 53.1 m of 1.21 g/t gold from surface on a target that wasn’t on the map four months ago. At Upper Antino itself, drill hole FR230 hit multiple zones of high-grade gold mineralization including 9.0 m of 12.21 g/t gold at 320 m vertical depth, further demonstrating continuity of grade to deeper levels. Several of the largest gold deposits in the Guiana Shield carry a significant amount of gold at depth, and Upper Antino shows that same potential. With the rainy season now underway, we are concentrating our Upper Antino drill metres where site access remains strongest – on resource-definition and infill drilling across the established core of the system, while continuing to test its growth to depth.”

Geology Discussion

New Discovery

Targeting overlapping, newly acquired geophysical and auger geochemical anomalies west of Upper Antino, discovery hole FR217 intersected 53.1 m of 1.21 g/t Au from surface (Figure 1). The gold mineralization appears associated with a zone of quartz-carbonate veining, pervasive sericite alteration and locally up to 10% sulphide within steeply NW-trending shears along the mapped contact between two volcanic units. Along-strike follow-up drilling is currently underway.

Upper Antino

At Upper Antino, diamond drillhole FR230 tested along-strike and down-dip extensions of multiple parallel structures in the southeast area of Upper Antino, intersecting several gold-bearing zones. The resulting FR230 intercepts – 9.0 m of 12.21 g/t Au, 37.0 m of 3.27 g/t Au, 3.0 m of 5.53 g/t Au, and 2.0 m of 7.21 g/t Au – are consistent with the parallel structures shown to control gold mineralization at Upper Antino (Figure 2). In the central part of Upper Antino, drillhole FR225 returned 33.0 m of 2.15 g/t Au from 85.0 m, extending high-grade mineralization approximately 100 m up-dip from previously released results. Additionally, follow-up exploration drilling at Upper Antino’s current northern extent returned 3.0 m of 29.17 g/t Au (FR219), indicating renewed potential for high-grade gold mineralization in this more distal part of the Upper Antino gold system.

Several step-out holes drilled to the northwest of the main Upper Antino mineralized area returned no significant gold, though they intersected visible shear structures interpreted to extend from the Upper Antino system. Gold at Upper Antino is concentrated in discrete, plunging high-grade shoots within northwest-trending shear zones, and these holes are interpreted to have tested the shear corridor between, or off the plunge of, these shoots rather than the shoots themselves. The mineralized structures are interpreted to continue along strike, supported by the high-grade gold intersected in FR219 (3.0 m of 29.17 g/t Au) at the northern end of the area, and the Company is using this structural framework to target the projected positions of high-grade shoots in subsequent drilling.

About Founders Metals Inc.

Founders Metals Inc. is a Canadian gold exploration company building a district-scale gold camp in southeastern Suriname. The Company controls a 102,360-hectare contiguous land package in the Guiana Shield – the largest uninterrupted package of highly prospective greenstone belt geology in the region. Founders is executing one of the most active exploration programs in the global junior gold sector and is backed by a strategic partnership with Gold Fields Limited. The Company is committed to responsible exploration, strong community engagement, and disciplined capital allocation as it advances Suriname’s next major gold camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Per: “Colin Padget”

Colin Padget

President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director

Contact Information

Katie MacKenzie, Vice President, Corporate Development

Tel: +1 604 712 1790 | katiem@fdrmetals.com

Figure 1: Upper Antino Plan Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/302493_founders1.jpg

Figure 2: Upper Antino Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7574/302493_founders2.jpg

Table 1: Antino Assay Results

Drillhole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) FR230 86.00 90.00 4.00 0.81 and 137.00 144.00 7.00 0.20 and 197.00 203.00 6.00 0.21 and 209.00 246.00 37.00 3.27 and 287.00 289.00 2.00 7.21 and 341.00 344.00 3.00 5.53 and 408.00 417.00 9.00 12.21 FR229 95.00 110.00 15.00 0.76 and 117.00 126.00 9.00 0.73 and 135.00 153.00 18.00 0.42 and 209.00 216.00 7.00 0.70 and 225.00 234.00 9.00 2.72 incl. 227.00 233.00 6.00 3.99 FR228 78.60 86.10 7.50 0.56 and 195.00 209.00 14.00 0.23 and 224.00 226.00 2.00 0.62 and 238.00 240.00 2.00 0.86 and 259.00 262.00 3.00 0.83 FR227 0.00 9.60 9.60 0.21 and 185.00 191.00 6.00 0.35 and 205.00 216.00 11.00 0.46 and 254.00 256.00 2.00 1.97 FR225 0.00 5.10 5.10 0.62 and 85.00 118.00 33.00 2.15 incl. 107.00 118.00 11.00 5.89 FR224 0.00 9.60 9.60 1.24 incl. 6.60 9.60 3.00 2.93 and 81.00 90.00 9.00 0.64 FR222-FR223 NSA FR219 101.00 104.00 3.00 29.17 FR218 NSA FR217 0.00 53.10 53.10 1.21 Incl. 44.10 48.60 4.50 3.96 and 62.10 89.10 27.00 0.21 FR216 0.00 6.60 6.60 0.24 FR214-FR215 NSA FR213 0.00 12.60 12.60 0.44 FR212 21.60 26.10 4.50 0.23 FR211 NSA FR210 3.00 5.10 2.10 0.68 FR208 172.00 181.00 9.00 0.57 and 206.00 213.00 7.00 0.27 and 242.00 245.00 3.00 0.94 FR201 70.00 72.00 2.00 0.51 FR200 240.00 248.00 8.00 0.20 FR199 NSA FR198 27.60 33.60 6.00 0.59 and 62.10 68.10 6.00 0.70 FR197 304.00 306.00 2.00 0.84 FR196 15.60 21.60 6.00 0.35 and 105.00 107.00 2.00 0.50 FR194-FR195 NSA FR193 155.00 161.00 6.00 0.48 FR190-192 NSA

* Intervals are down-hole depths. True widths of mineralization are estimated to be approximately 75% of the down-hole interval based on currently available results and observations. True width of the FR217 intercept is unknown at this time pending additional drilling to establish orientation. All are diamond drill holes. Average grades are calculated with un-capped gold assays, as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine capping levels for higher grade gold intercepts. Average widths are calculated using a 0.10 g/t gold cut-off grade with <5.0 m of internal dilution of zero grade, and a minimum composite length of 2.0 m. Nothing included in table <1 gram * metre.

* NSA means No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Antino Drillhole Locations

Drillhole Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) FR230 817339.67 401061.50 172.95 250.30 -55.20 506.13 FR229 817429.00 400783.00 204.46 240.10 -50.00 361.05 FR228 817410.00 400868.00 211.47 240.20 -49.80 434.29 FR227 817438.67 400822.67 205.38 239.80 -50.20 413.00 FR225 816953.74 401149.37 183.37 240.00 -50.00 176.03 FR224 816955.41 401111.45 173.63 239.90 -50.20 161.00 FR223 816955.19 401086.04 168.56 240.10 -50.20 152.05 FR222 816966.68 401059.49 166.71 240.20 -50.20 163.00 FR219 816848.87 402185.51 231.96 260.30 -70.30 352.00 FR218 815699.00 401376.33 243.18 260.20 -50.30 212.08 FR217 815846.25 400548.86 312.88 260.00 -50.10 209.00 FR216 815964.51 400576.95 289.47 260.30 -50.40 266.02 FR215 815271.50 401739.50 270.48 260.30 -50.20 206.00 FR214 815381.00 401757.33 257.46 260.10 -50.10 230.00 FR213 815465.67 401332.33 254.53 259.90 -50.20 221.06 FR212 815587.79 401351.80 232.78 260.10 -50.20 200.05 FR211 816128.76 400941.86 240.71 260.00 -50.30 209.00 FR210 816246.50 400960.92 238.46 260.10 -50.10 230.00 FR208 816311.66 401840.28 186.24 260.10 -50.00 269.00 FR201 816606.23 401615.01 173.99 260.00 -50.00 203.05 FR200 816726.03 401923.98 183.63 259.90 -50.00 341.00 FR199 816688.91 401676.75 189.07 260.00 -50.20 218.00 FR198 816729.30 401626.91 208.69 260.30 -50.30 206.00 FR197 816774.20 401840.89 163.77 260.00 -50.10 317.00 FR196 816533.03 401883.61 164.91 260.00 -50.40 212.00 FR195 816527.65 402038.97 170.71 259.90 -50.30 200.00 FR194 816654.93 402042.01 166.02 260.10 -50.30 203.00 FR193 817505.42 400586.87 211.54 269.90 -50.30 215.07 FR192 817385.51 400589.53 214.34 270.00 -50.00 114.60 FR191 817386.86 400589.47 214.30 270.10 -50.40 128.00 FR190 817286.37 400589.47 215.32 270.00 -50.00 212.00

*The coordinate reference system is WGS 84, UTM zone 21N (EPSG 32621).

Quality Assurance and Control

Samples were analyzed at FILAB Suriname, a Bureau Veritas Certified Laboratory in Paramaribo, Suriname (a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015). Samples are crushed to 75% passing 2.35 mm screen, riffle split (700 g) and pulverized to 85% passing 88 µm. Samples were analyzed using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Founders Metals inserts blanks and certified reference standards in the sample sequence for quality control. External QA-QC checks are performed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Lima, Peru (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Drill intervals with visible gold are assayed using metallic screening. Diamond drill core is HQ diameter through oxide intervals and predominantly NQ diameter in deeper drilling. All samples are half core, split using a diamond saw. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., an independent qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding long term value creation and the Company’s prospects. Forward-looking information can generally be identified by words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, or variations indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and reasonable assumptions but are subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: general business and economic uncertainties; exploration results; mining industry risks; and other factors described in the Company’s most recent annual management discussion and analysis. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All material information on Founders Metals can be found at www.sedarplus.ca.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.