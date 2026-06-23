Gorilla Technology Secures Transformational US$2.5 Billion Five-Year AI GPUaaS Compute Contract, Converting AI Data Centre Capacity into Long-Term Contracted Revenue

– First phase expected to generate approximately US$1.3 billion of revenue over five years, with target deployment commencing in September 2026 –

– Project materially de-risked through GPU-backed financing support covering approximately 70% of expected GPU, networking and related infrastructure costs –

London, United Kingdom–(Newsfile Corp. – June 23, 2026) – Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ: GRRR) (“Gorilla”), a global provider of AI-driven infrastructure, security intelligence and data solutions, today announced that it has signed a five-year AI compute infrastructure contract with a high investment-grade global technology customer for deployment at the NeutraDC Batam data centre in Indonesia. The signed contract represents approximately US$2.5 billion of expected revenue over a five-year period. The first phase of the deployment, comprising approximately 1,000 B300 GPU servers, is expected to generate approximately US$1.3 billion of revenue over the same five-year period.

The agreement is with a high investment-grade global technology customer and represents approximately US$2.5 billion of expected revenue over five years.

The first phase of the project is expected to be deployed in two tranches, with initial deployment targeted for September 2026 and the second tranche targeted for December 2026. The remaining contracted deployment is expected to be delivered during the first half of 2027.

The project will be hosted at the NeutraDC Batam facility, building on Gorilla’s previously announced strategic capacity agreement with NeutraDC and reinforcing Batam’s position as a critical AI infrastructure gateway for Southeast Asia.

Gorilla has also received debt financing offers covering approximately 70% of the expected project costs. The Company is working closely with leading banks and financial institutions to finalise the optimal financing structure for the project and to support the remaining funding requirements for the full contracted deployment.

“Gorilla’s AI infrastructure strategy is now moving from secured capacity to contracted revenue,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman and CEO of Gorilla Technology. “Gorilla is now expanding from a security intelligence and smart infrastructure company into a global AI infrastructure execution platform. We are building across South & East Asia, Middle East, India and other high-demand AI compute markets because the world does not have enough deployable AI capacity and customers want partners that can move quickly, structure intelligently and deliver at scale. This contract is a major validation of that strategy. This is not a pipeline story. This is not an aspiration. This is signed customer demand, secured data centre capacity, executable deployment timing and bankable economics.”

Mr. Chandan continued, “This contract materially changes Gorilla’s forward revenue profile. In light of this agreement and the broader commercial momentum across the AI infrastructure platform, the Company intends to provide an updated financial outlook following completion of its internal planning and review process.”

Jackie Wang, General Manager, Asia for Gorilla Technology, said, “Asia is becoming one of the most important growth corridors for AI compute infrastructure. Customers are no longer asking whether AI capacity is needed. They are asking who can secure the power, the data centre capacity, the GPU infrastructure, the financing and the operational delivery. Gorilla is answering that question.”

Mr. Wang continued, “The NeutraDC Batam deployment is a clear example of Gorilla’s regional execution model. We are bringing together a high-quality data centre partner, a high investment-grade customer, a phased GPU deployment plan and a financing structure designed to support scale. Our focus now is delivery. We intend to execute with discipline, speed and accountability.”

The agreement represents a major acceleration of Gorilla’s AI infrastructure platform across Asia and demonstrates the Company’s ability to convert scarce data centre capacity into signed long-term customer revenue. The Company believes this contract materially strengthens Gorilla’s forward revenue visibility, validates its regional AI infrastructure strategy and positions Gorilla to pursue additional customer-led deployments across South & East Asia, Middle East, India and other high-demand AI compute markets.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Headquartered in London U.K., Gorilla is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence, IoT technology and data centres. We provide a wide range of solutions, including Smart City, Network, Video, Security Convergence and IoT, across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education, by using AI and Deep Learning Technologies.

Our expertise lies in revolutionizing urban operations, bolstering security and enhancing resilience. We deliver pioneering products that harness the power of AI in intelligent video surveillance, facial recognition, license plate recognition, edge computing, post-event analytics and advanced cybersecurity technologies. By integrating these AI-driven technologies, we empower Smart Cities to enhance efficiency, safety and cybersecurity measures, ultimately improving the quality of life for residents.

For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “might” and “continues,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our AI compute infrastructure contract in Indonesia, including the expected timing and amount of revenues that may be generated thereunder and the timing of deployment of the GPU servers, along with those other risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 15, 2026 and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Investor Relations Contact

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc. for Gorilla Technology

1-407-644-4256

GRRR@redchip.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.