Hong Kong celebrates surge of global enterprises driving investment and opportunities

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 26 June 2026 – More than 380 representatives of global enterprises joined a welcome reception yesterday (June 25) for 413 newly arrived or expanded overseas and Chinese Mainland companies in Hong Kong.

During the reception, Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK), the government’s investment promotion agency, announced impressive results for the first half of 2026, revealing that these enterprises are expected to bring in over HK$53 billion (US$6.8 billion) in foreign direct investment and create over 8,600 new jobs for Hong Kong.

Hong Kong SAR’s Chief Executive, John Lee (second left); the Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Algernon Yau (second right); the Director of the Chief Executive’s Office, Carol Yip (first left); and the Director-General of Investment Promotion, Alpha Lau (first right), toast the success of enterprises expanding in Hong Kong at Invest Hong Kong’s annual welcome reception.



Speaking at the reception, John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), said Hong Kong is one of the best places in the world to do business, being ranked as the world’s freest economy by the Fraser Institute and the second most competitive economy according to the latest IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook.

“In choosing Hong Kong for your Asian and global business expansion, you share my belief in Hong Kong’s flourishing future,” Mr Lee said. “You have made a wise choice. Hong Kong is one of the world’s best economies to do business in and with.”

Under the “one country, two systems” principle, Hong Kong possesses the distinctive advantages of enjoying strong support from the country (China) and being closely connected to the world. The city offers an open and business-friendly environment, a simple and low tax regime, and a common law system that seamlessly connects with global financial centres.

Austria-based transport and logistics firm Gebrüder Weiss recently upgraded its Hong Kong office to become regional headquarters in East Asia and Oceania. Its Regional Director East Asia/Oceania, Michael Zankel, said of Hong Kong, “The business environment is great, you have a lot of talent around here to employ. It has always been the gateway to the Chinese Mainland but for us it is more a gateway to Asia.”

According to Merwann Younes, Global Head of Hospitality & Lifestyle Channels for Italian company Moleskine, Hong Kong is a “a very dynamic and creative city, which are also the core values for Moleskine as a brand.”

Etienne Dubois, Chief Strategy Officer, Unlimitics, which has developed an AI-powered school simulation game designed for neurodivergent children, said Hong Kong is a good place for start-up entrepreneurs like himself. “It is a very good melting pot for talent and opportunities and for growth,” he said.

Expanding on its first half results for 2026, InvestHK announced that its number of completed projects had increased 9% compared to the same period in 2025, while anticipated direct investment was up 36% and new jobs created rose 6% year-on-year.

In terms of place of origin of the 413 enterprises, 246 came from the Chinese Mainland, followed by Singapore (26), the United States (21), the United Kingdom (18), France (11) and Italy (11).

The top five sectors are innovation and technology (93), financial services and fintech (89), tourism and hospitality (55), transport, logistics and industrials (44), and business and professional services (39).

Looking ahead, Mr Lee said the HKSAR Government was expediting development of the Northern Metropolis, a new economic engine destined to rise as an international I&T and business hub.

“This will unlock abundant opportunities and shape a prosperous future for Hong Kong,” Mr Lee said, adding that the HKSAR Government is creating Hong Kong’s first Five-Year Plan, a strategic blueprint that will focus on long-term economic momentum, advancing technology and improving livelihoods.

Investment promotion results of InvestHK for the first half of 2026 are available at: https://gia.info.gov.hk/general/202606/25/P2026062500366_548202_1_1782386859629.pdf

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