ICONSIAM Captivates the World with Historic Rainbow Drone and Fireworks Spectacular, Showcasing Thailand’s Readiness to Host World Pride 2030

ICONSIAM Pride Month 2026

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2026 –

The historic finale drew overwhelming interest from both local and international visitors, who gathered along the Chao Phraya River to witness “Journey of Pride Spectrum” — Thailand’s first-ever five-minute aerial display combining vibrant rainbow-themed drones and fireworks. Set against the stunning backdrop of Bangkok’s most iconic riverfront destination, the spectacular performance transformed the night sky into a powerful symbol of unity, acceptance, and hope. Images and videos of the event were rapidly shared across social media platforms around the world, generating significant online engagement and further highlighting Bangkok’s growing reputation as a welcoming global destination for LGBTQIA+ communities and travelers.

“Journey of Pride Spectrum” — Thailand’s first five-minute rainbow drone and fireworks show.

The landmark celebration also served as a compelling demonstration of Thailand’s readiness to host World Pride 2030. Through this extraordinary showcase of creativity, inclusivity, and cultural expression, ICONSIAM reinforced Bangkok’s potential to welcome global audiences and host world-class international events that unite people from all walks of life.

Throughout the month of June, under the “UNITY OF PRIDE: DIVERSE SERIES, ONE COMMUNITY” campaign, ICONSIAM welcomed visitors with a series of immersive experiences that celebrated the vibrant spirit of Rainbow Culture, creating memorable moments and spreading positivity both on-site and across digital platforms.

The destination was transformed into a true Pride-Friendly Destination, featuring the spectacular Pride Rainbow Waterfall on the 6th floor, Asia’s longest rainbow-themed dancing fountain show, and the dazzling ICONIC Rainbow Lighting installation created in collaboration with LightSource, illuminating the iconic façade at the building’s pinnacle in vibrant rainbow hues. The month-long celebration was further enriched by a diverse lineup of signature events, including the A FAIR x UNITY OF PRIDE shopping festival, the exclusive Pride & Greet fan experience with artists from DOMUNDI, and the contemporary art exhibition “Colors of Pride: Unity in Diversity” by Queer Art Thailand on the M Floor. Together, these experiences powerfully championed the values of diversity, inclusion, and equality, reinforcing ICONSIAM’s commitment to creating a welcoming space where every individual is celebrated.

ICONSIAM believes that diversity is a source of strength that enriches communities, inspires creativity, and brings people together. The overwhelming response to UNITY OF PRIDE and Thailand’s first-ever Rainbow Drone and Fireworks Spectacular reflects the growing importance of creating inclusive spaces where everyone feels welcomed, respected, and celebrated. As a Global Experiential Destination, ICONSIAM remains committed to championing diversity, equality, and meaningful participation while creating extraordinary experiences that inspire visitors from around the world. Through collaborations with partners across the public and private sectors, ICONSIAM continues to support initiatives that strengthen Thailand’s global profile, promote cultural exchange, and reinforce Bangkok’s position as one of Asia’s most dynamic, inclusive, and welcoming destinations, while contributing to Thailand’s vision of becoming a global destination that embraces diversity and supporting the city’s journey towards hosting World Pride 2030.

For more information, please visit www.iconsiam.com.

Hashtag: #ICONSIAM #UnityOfPride #RainbowFireworks #WorldPride2030 #BangkokPride #PrideMonth2026

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