Natalie C. Uy Leads University Pad with a Legacy Rooted in Education, Community, and Integrity

Ms. Natalie C. Uy, President of University Pad Residences, leads University Pad with a vision anchored on education, community, integrity, and purpose-driven accommodation.

MANILA, PHILLIPINES- Media OutReach Newswire – 1 July 2026 – Natalie Uy, President of University Pad Residences, continues to shape University Pad as more than an accommodation brand, but as a purpose-driven home for students, young professionals, Overseas Filipino Workers, BPO employees, and travelers seeking safety, comfort, and stability.

Guided by the values of education, community, and integrity, Uy’s vision for University Pad was built around a simple but meaningful goal: to provide people with a place where they can feel supported while pursuing their studies, careers, and dreams.

“I would like people to remember me as someone who values education, community, and integrity,” Uy shared. “This is also the reason why University Pad was started. We want to reach more students and young professionals by giving them a place that supports their growth, learning, and well-being.”

Through its condormitel concept, University Pad offers flexible accommodation that combines the comfort of residential living with the convenience of hotel-style service. Its spaces are designed to support focus, productivity, rest, and a stronger sense of belonging for residents who are building their future away from home.

For Uy, the true measure of success is not only business growth, but the impact created in the lives of people and communities served. University Pad hopes to inspire residents and stakeholders to carry forward the same principles: to have a heart for others, help build a caring community, and support future generations in thriving with purpose and integrity.

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University Pad Residences

University Pad Residences is a condormitel offering flexible accommodation solutions for students, young professionals, OFWs, BPO employees, and travelers, with a focus on safety, comfort, accessibility, and community-centered living.