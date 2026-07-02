TIMEX GROUP TAKES FULL OWNERSHIP OF DANIEL WELLINGTON

Strategic milestone reinforces commitment to accelerating the global watch and jewelry brand

SHELTON, Conn., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Timex Group today announced it has completed its acquisition of Daniel Wellington, bringing the globally recognized watch and jewelry brand fully into the Timex Group portfolio. The milestone follows Timex Group’s initial 25 percent investment three years ago and positions the company to increase investment in Daniel Wellington’s next phase of growth through product innovation, brand building, and expanded global capabilities.

Timex Group has been invested in and working alongside Daniel Wellington for the past three years. During that period, the companies have worked closely together across product development, sourcing, brand storytelling, and commercial operations. Timex Group has been impressed by the Daniel Wellington team, the quality of the product they have launched, and the progress they have made in bringing the brand back to growth.

That progress has given Timex Group confidence in the opportunity ahead. With 100 percent ownership, Timex Group will increase investment in Daniel Wellington and provide its global capabilities, operating infrastructure, and brand-building expertise to further accelerate the brand’s exciting growth story.

“We have been invested in and working with Daniel Wellington for three years and the more closely we have worked with the team, the more confidence we have gained in the brand’s potential,” said Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President and Chief Executive Officer of Timex Group. “We have been impressed by the team, by the beautiful product they have launched, and by the progress they have made in bringing Daniel Wellington back to growth. Now that we own 100 percent of the brand, we are increasing our investment and bringing the full strength of Timex Group’s global capabilities and infrastructure to help further accelerate this exciting growth story.”

Daniel Wellington will continue to operate as a distinct brand within Timex Group, preserving the Scandinavian minimalistic design heritage, unique style, and direct connection with consumers that have defined its global success. The brand will continue to evolve while benefiting from Timex Group’s expertise in design, product development, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, digital consumer engagement, and brand building.

Full ownership of Daniel Wellington further advances Timex Group’s strategy of building and growing a portfolio of distinctive global brands with enduring consumer relevance and unique storytelling. Daniel Wellington strengthens the company’s position in design-led watches and jewelry while demonstrating the group’s ability to unlock the long-term potential of iconic brands through its global operating platform.

“When I founded Daniel Wellington, the goal was to create a brand that made timeless design feel personal, stylish, and accessible,” said Filip Tysander, Founder of Daniel Wellington. “Watching it grow into a globally recognized brand has been an incredible journey. What matters most to me is that the brand continues to evolve without losing what made it special in the first place. Timex Group has shown a genuine respect for Daniel Wellington’s identity while bringing the experience and scale to help it continue to grow. I am proud of what our team has built, grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey, and confident the brand will continue to thrive in its next chapter.”

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CONTACT: patricia.rappaport@civic-us.com