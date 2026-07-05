Anime “Kagurabachi” Takes Anime Expo by Storm!~ Taihi Kimura; “I’m so happy to absorb everyone’s passion!” Moved by the World Premiere!

Manga Editor & Anime Producer Also on Stage, Revealed Behind-the-Scenes Stories of the Voice Recording and Anime Adaptation

TOKYO, July 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Anime “ Kagurabachi” , based on a next-generation flagship title from Weekly Shonen Jump (Shueisha), hosted a special panel at Anime Expo—one of North America’s largest anime conventions that is currently being held in Los Angeles—on Friday, July 3, 2026.

Kicking off the “ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 1, which features advance screenings worldwide, the event welcomed voice actor Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Takuro Imamura (Editor of “ Kagurabachi ” Manga), and Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “ Kagurabachi ” Anime) to the stage. A talk session followed the screening, where they discussed the series’ immense appeal and behind-the-scenes production stories.

“Kagurabachi” (Original Author: Takeru Hokazono), currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, has surpassed a cumulative circulation of 4 million copies (including digital editions).

A stellar team of creators has been assembled for the project. Production will be handled by CyberAgent group company animation studio, Cypic (Umamusume: Cinderella Gray, The Summer Hikaru Died), the anime boasts an all-star staff, including Director Tetsuya Takeuchi (Action Animation Director on Sword Art Online II, Battle Scene Storyboards/Episode Director/Animation Director on Heavenly Delusion) and Character Designer Keigo Sasaki (Blue Exorcist, The Seven Deadly Sins). The protagonist, Chihiro Rokuhira, is voiced by Taihi Kimura, winner of the Best New Actor award at the 2025 Seiyu Awards.



“Bachi Pose” commemorative photo

World Premiere of the First 20 Minutes of Episode 1! Taihi Kimura Deeply Moved by Global Fans’ Enthusiasm!

Packed with fans, the venue was filled with immense energy even before the event started. Observing the crowd, Taihi Kimura remarked, “I can feel your heat! Let’s have fun!” bringing great excitement to the room.

Following this, the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 of the anime made its world premiere.

As the screening ended, massive cheers and applause erupted from the audience, truly demonstrating the immense passion of the fans.

Taihi Kimura Shares His Thoughts on Protagonist Chihiro Rokuhira: “ I go into recording feeling as though I’ve left something precious to my heart behind.”

Next, Takuro Imamura (Editor of “Kagurabachi” Manga) and Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime) joined the stage for a talk session.

First, Kimura reflected on his first recording session for “Kagurabachi” anime, stating, “The very first voice in Episode 1 is the father (Kunishige / as Tomokazu Seki), and since he led the way from the first episode, it was very easy to get started.”

Regarding the recording process, he revealed, “Chihiro is difficult; if I slowly feel it in my heart, too much emotion comes out. Balancing it so that not too much comes out, while remembering that he is still an 18-year-old, is tricky. But I go into recording feeling as though I’ve left something precious to my heart behind.”

Manga Editor & Anime Producer Reveal the Behind-the-Scenes of the “ Kagurabachi” Anime Adaptation

Manga Editor Imamura and Anime Producer Yasuda also shared about the behind-the-scenes production of the “Kagurabachi” anime.

Imamura shared an anecdote about the original author, Takeru Hokazono, when the anime was decided: “Hokazono-sensei was also very happy. Ever since the anime adaptation was announced, we’ve received huge expectations from everyone, and sensei is also highly motivated to make the manga “Kagurabachi” even more interesting.”

When asked if Hokazono-sensei had any specific requests for the anime, Imamura answered, “His strong feeling was simply that he wanted it to be a very cool anime,” and continued, “As everyone who watched it today could feel, I think it has turned out to be a very cool anime,” exciting the crowd.

Next, when asked about how the decision to adapt “Kagurabachi” came about, Yasuda passionately commented, “First and foremost, I was drawn to the “katana” and the action. On top of that, I wanted to face the earnest dedication of the animation studio Cypic.”

He also discussed the production concept, stating, “Our core production concept is to fully bring out the absolute best of the original work.” He continued to expand on the topic, saying, “As a producer, I also want to infuse the studio’s passion to the absolute maximum, so I am highly conscious of maintaining that perfect balance during production.”

Q&A Session

Furthermore, Q&A session’s questions were gathered from fans on official social media.

When asked about his favorite scene in Episode 1, Kimura instantly replied, “Enten”. This drew a massive cheer of agreement from the fans.

Also, when asked about behind-the-scenes production stories with Hokazono-sensei, Imamura shared an anecdote about the first time he met sensei. The venue was filled with excitement over this exclusive talk.

Next, when asked about the struggles in anime production, Yasuda prefaced with, “I think it’s exactly what you’re all expecting,” and shared, “It’s the action. The animation work is extremely difficult, so Cypic is giving it more than their all to produce this.”

Taihi Kimura Concludes with a Message to “ Kagurabachi” Fans: “As a fan myself, I want to continue enjoying “ Kagurabachi ” more and more together with all of you from here on out.”

At the end of the event, the speakers delivered messages to the fans.

Yasuda commented, “Thank you for gathering today and watching the first episode. We are currently hard at work producing it for next year’s broadcast. This project involves not just the production studio, but many other members. It’s a work that everyone is pouring their all into, so we would be thrilled if you could continue to support us with high passion.”

Imamura added, “Thank you very much for today. Just like all of you, the original manga team and Hokazono-sensei are really looking forward to the anime broadcast. We believe it will be a supreme anime with unprecedented, amazing quality, and we are eagerly waiting for it. We look forward to the day we can all watch the broadcast together.”

Finally, Kimura said, “Thank you very much. I was so, so happy to see all of your faces and absorb your passion into my body. As a fan myself, I want to continue enjoying “Kagurabachi” more and more together with all of you from here on out, so please continue to support us!” The event concluded with a commemorative photo with the fans in the venue, striking the “Bachi Pose”.

Loud cheers and applause rang out, and “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour at “Anime Expo 2026” concluded as a massive success.

“ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 1 Now Underway!

Kicking off at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, the anime “Kagurabachi” is currently hosting Part 1 of its World Tour across major anime conventions. Advance preview screenings of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1 will be held at “Japan Expo” in Paris on Thursday, July 9, at “AnimagiC” in Mannheim on Saturday, August 1, at “Otakon” in Washington D.C. on Sunday, August 2, and at “Anime NYC” in New York on Saturday, August 22. Furthermore, select events will host special panel sessions featuring guest appearances.

The anime “Kagurabachi” is scheduled to begin broadcasting and streaming in April 2027 on Crunchyroll, MUSE, and SMG HOLDINGS, among others.

We invite fans worldwide to witness the dawn of a new era as the first “stroke” of this epic saga is set into motion.

“ Kagurabachi ” Anime World Tour Part 1 Overview

“Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour Special Site

https://anime.kagurabachi.jp/en/worldtour/

[Anime Expo] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – World Premiere Screening at Anime Expo

Location: Los Angeles

Date & Time: Friday, July 3, 2026

4:45 – 6:05 PM PDT

Venue: Los Angeles Convention Center (Room: JW Marriott Diamond)

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

・Special appearance by anime cast and staff

Panel Session Guests:

Taihi Kimura (as Chihiro Rokuhira), Takuro Imamura (Editor of “Kagurabachi” Manga), Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://www.anime-expo.org

[Japan Expo] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Japan Expo

Location: Paris

Date & Time: Thursday, July 9, 2026

3:30 – 4:30 PM CEST

Venue: Parc des Expositions de Paris-Nord Villepinte (Room: Yuzu Stage)

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

・Special appearance by anime staff

Panel Session Guests:

Riki Azuma (Cross-Media Producer of “Kagurabachi” Manga), Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://www.japan-expo-france.jp/

[AnimagiC] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at AnimagiC

Location: Mannheim

Date & Time: Saturday, August 1, 2026

10:30 – 11:00 PM CEST

Venue: Rosengarten Mannheim (Room: Mozart Hall)

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animagic.de/

[Otakon] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Otakon

Location: Washington, DC

Date & Time: Sunday, August 2, 2026 *Time TBA

Venue: Walter E. Washington Convention Center

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://otakon.com/

[Anime NYC 2026] “Kagurabachi” Anime World Tour – Premiere Screening at Anime NYC

Location: New York

Date & Time: Saturday, August 22, 2026

3:30 – 4:15 PM EDT

Venue: Javits Convention Center (Room: Main Stage)

Details:

・Screening of the first 20 minutes of Episode 1

・Special appearance by anime staff

Panel Session Guests:

Koichi Yasuda (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime), Kenta Suzuki (Producer of “Kagurabachi” Anime) *Honorifics omitted

*Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

Official Website: https://animenyc.com/