America at 250: Celebrating Independence and Friendship in the Lao PDR

By Michelle Y. Outlaw, United States of America Chargée d’affaires to the Lao PDR

This Fourth of July, Americans around the world are celebrating no ordinary anniversary. This year, the United States marks its 250th birthday, a profound milestone in the life of our nation and a moment for reflection on what America has meant, not only to its own people, but to the world.

Two and a half centuries ago, in the summer of 1776, a group of visionaries laid the foundation for a new kind of nation. They declared a bold and radical idea: that all people are endowed with unalienable rights, to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Those words were not merely a declaration of independence from a distant crown. They were a declaration of possibility, a promise that a nation could be built on the dignity of every individual.

America at 250 is a story of striving to fulfill that founding promise. Ours is not a story of instant perfection. It is defined by a continuous, generational effort to build a “more perfect union”, to extend opportunity further, to correct our course when we have fallen short, and to renew our commitment to those founding ideals with each passing generation.

That resilience, that unwavering belief that tomorrow can be made better than today, is the enduring spirit of America.

History has taught us something else as well. It has taught us that peace and prosperity are best achieved not in isolation, but through enduring partnerships.

This year, as America reflects on two and a half centuries of independence, we also celebrate a vital milestone much closer to home: the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Laos Comprehensive Partnership. Launched a decade ago in 2016, this landmark framework elevated our bilateral relationship to unprecedented heights. It has served as our roadmap, transforming our historical ties into a modern, forward-looking partnership dedicated to the well-being of both our peoples.

Since arriving in the Lao PDR, I have been deeply moved by the warmth, resilience, and forward-looking spirit of the people of Laos. From conversations with government leaders to meetings with students, entrepreneurs, and community members across this beautiful country, I have seen firsthand a nation with a rich history and culture and an inspiring readiness to seize new opportunities.

Guided by this decade-long Comprehensive Partnership, the United States has been a steadfast force for good in the Lao PDR, working proudly alongside our hosts to help build a brighter, more prosperous future. Together, we have achieved extraordinary progress through life-changing American initiatives: from our massive, world-leading support for UXO clearance that saves lives every day, to vital U.S. investments in public health that protect vulnerable communities. We have transformed classrooms by printing and delivering millions of primary school textbooks across the nation, and our dedicated English language training programs are actively empowering the next generation of Lao PDR youth with the tools to lead on the world stage and engage with U.S. businesses. These major initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to the people of Laos and our shared future.

This year, our two countries are also united by a love of sport. From the largest global soccer tournament ever held, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, to the first-of-its-kind mixed martial arts tournament on the White House grounds, these incredible displays of athleticism and glory are a celebration of excellence, teamwork, and the remarkable power of sport to bring people together across borders. And as we look ahead to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, we are reminded that the values at the heart of those competitions, perseverance, fair play, and the pursuit of greatness, are values that Americans and the people of Laos share deeply.

As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday and honor ten years of our Comprehensive Partnership, we do so with gratitude for the people-to-people ties and the friendships that have shaped our journey, and with confidence in those still to come. The story of America and the Lao PDR is still being written, and I believe its best pages may lie ahead.

Editor’s Note: This article is part of The Laotian Times Public Diplomacy section and was contributed by the US Embassy in Laos. Views and information presented are those of the contributing organization.