AlgoLaser Launches DIY KIT MK3: Start, Just That Simple–A Smarter Way to Laser Engrave

SHENZHEN, China, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — AlgoLaser, a global leader in smart laser engraving technology, today officially launched its latest desktop laser engraver: the DIY KIT MK3. For years, complex assembly, cumbersome operation, and steep learning curves have kept many creators from exploring laser engraving. The DIY KIT MK3 eliminates these barriers. Built around the core promise to ‘Start, Just That Simple,’ it features optimized structural engineering, an intuitive AlgoOS-powered HD touchscreen, and significantly boosted laser performance. From unboxing to final creation, the DIY KIT MK3 seamlessly streamlines the entire process while delivering exceptional value.



AlgoLaser unveils the DIY KIT MK3: A smarter, simpler, and more accessible way to laser engrave.

Streamlined Assembly for Immediate Use

The DIY KIT MK3 introduces an innovative Structrix Frame, featuring precision alignment slots and cable management. Arriving 95% pre-assembled, the machine can be fully set up in just five simple steps in under 10 minutes. This completely eliminates traditional frustrations like belt tensioning, repeated alignments, and messy wiring.

Intelligent, Computer-Free Operation

Powered by the proprietary AlgoOS, the built-in HD touchscreen enables fully offline, standalone operation. It boasts smart parameter recommendations, drag-and-drop positioning, and direct image processing. Combined with over 400 ready-to-use projects and creative tools like AlgoType and AlgoSketch, the system allows beginners to start creating instantly—no computer or technical expertise required.

Enhanced Power and Speed for Higher Productivity

Equipped with new 8W, 15W, and 20W laser modules, the DIY KIT MK3 delivers up to a 60% power increase over its predecessor. Robust structural and material upgrades fully harness this power, ensuring stable, high-precision engraving at speeds up to 15,000 mm/min. Additionally, the spacious 400×400mm workspace and an efficient repetitive processing mode make intricate designs and small-batch production highly practical, empowering users to easily monetize their craft.

Modular Design for Long-Term Flexibility

The DIY KIT MK3’s modular architecture supports seamless laser module upgrades and effortless integration with accessories like rotary attachments. This flexibility adapts to diverse needs—from scaling an Etsy business to exploring family DIY projects. Furthermore, with an optional Class 1 safety enclosure and multiple built-in monitoring systems, the DIY KIT MK3 provides peace of mind, making it safe for both commercial studios and home environments.

Availability

The DIY KIT MK3 is now available for pre-order exclusively on the official website, algolaser.com. From July 11–31, customers can order during the Super Early Bird window and enjoy exclusive perks, including free gifts and bonus points. It will then launch globally on Amazon and other major platforms starting August 1.

Order now to secure early access before the worldwide launch.

About AlgoLaser

AlgoLaser is a global provider of smart laser engraving solutions, dedicated to empowering makers, educators, and everyday creators around the world. By pairing high-performance hardware with the intuitive AlgoOS operating system, AlgoLaser breaks down technical barriers to make professional-quality creation as simple as everyday printing. The company is committed to helping users of all skill levels effortlessly transform creative ideas into reality, making laser technology easier, safer, and accessible enough for every household. For more information, visit www.algolaser.com.