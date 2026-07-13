Former INTERPOL President H.E. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi Joins Robo.ai as Chairman of Neurovia AI to Build Trusted, Sovereign AI Infrastructure in the UAE and GCC Region

ABU DHABI, UAE, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) (the “Company”) today announced the appointment of H.E. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, former President of INTERPOL, as Chairman of its subsidiary Neurovia AI, effective immediately. The appointment marks a significant strengthening of governance and security oversight following Neurovia AI’s integration into Robo.ai, and underscores Robo.ai’s commitment to building trusted, sovereign AI infrastructure in the UAE.



H.E. Ahmed Naser Al-Raisi, Former President of INTERPOL

H.E. Al-Raisi brings more than four decades of experience in the digital transformation of public services and in global digital security governance, with expertise spanning national-level data compliance, cross-border digital risk management, and the development of sovereign-grade AI security frameworks. He served as President of INTERPOL from 2021 to 2025, the first President from the Middle East in the organization’s century-long history.

As Chairman, H.E. Al-Raisi will lead the Board of Neurovia AI, aligning the company’s development with the UAE’s national AI strategy, strengthening top-level security governance, supporting the company’s engagement with government and enterprise customers as well as its international expansion, and providing guidance on the company’s long-term strategy, compliance and governance.

“Data infrastructure is the cornerstone of the artificial intelligence era, and building this foundation requires high standards and responsible security governance,” said H.E. Al-Raisi. “I look forward to working with the Board and the management team to establish a robust and compliant data security framework and to support the sound development of the region’s AI industry.”

About Neurovia AI Limited

Neurovia AI provides AI visual data processing and visual infrastructure through its NeuroStream™ platform. Dedicated to transitioning visual data from human viewing to machine understanding, the company utilizes AI-native compression and edge computing to address data bottlenecks in Physical AI. Its technology serves autonomous driving, smart cities, and intelligent manufacturing, providing a foundational layer for global machine perception and collaboration.

About Robo.ai Inc.

Robo.ai Inc. (NASDAQ: AIIO) is a technology company dedicated to building an artificial intelligence machine economy platform. Its mission is to integrate smart terminals through AI software, intelligent hardware, and smart assets to construct a unified artificial intelligence operating system and a blockchain-empowered ecosystem to pioneer an intelligent future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. For further details, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and current reports on Form 6-K. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media Contact

Neurovia AI Corporate Communications

Email: info@neuroviaai.ae

Website: www.neuroviaai.ae

Robo.ai Inc. Corporate Communications

Email: pr@roboai.group

Website: www.roboai.group