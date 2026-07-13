Waton Financial to Bring MoTA’s Multi-Agent Investment Platform to Individual Investors

HONG KONG, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — With MoTA’s public beta scheduled for Q3 2026, the Nasdaq-listed AI company is betting that institutional-grade portfolio intelligence should be available to a much broader group of investors – not only the wealthiest.

One figure highlights a fundamental challenge in wealth management: 1.2%, the average annual fee charged by a human financial advisor to manage assets. On a $500,000 portfolio, that translates into $6,000 a year. Investors with smaller portfolios are often offered little more than a questionnaire and a standardized basket of ETFs marketed as “personalized” advice. Waton Financial Limited (Nasdaq: WTF) believes its AI agent platform, MoTA, can offer an alternative.

The premise is straightforward, but the model behind it is more ambitious. MoTA – short for Manager of Trading Agent — doesn’t scale advisory costs by headcount. Instead, it brings together a team of four or more specialized AI agents that analyze cross-market data, monitor portfolio risk, construct portfolios, and translate their findings into clear, actionable insights. Similar multi-agent architectures have been used by hedge funds for years. MoTA’s proposition is to make this approach available to individual investors, with economics that do not depend on whether an account holds four figures or seven.

“For decades, the industry has treated high-quality financial advice as a premium service,” said Tony Zhou, Waton’s Chairman and CTO. “That made sense when good advice depended on a human advisor with a CFA charter and a Bloomberg terminal. AI changes the economics. An AI agent does not get tired, does not require a minimum AUM requirement, and has no incentive to recommend the fund that pays the highest commission.”

That distinction matters. MoTA’s advisory engine is not a single model generating generic, one-size-fits-all allocations. It is an orchestration layer – what the company calls its Agent Orchestration Engine – that coordinates multiple specialized agents. A research agent analyzes fundamental data and technical signals. A risk agent monitors position sizing and correlations. An allocation agent aligns recommendations with user-defined goals, such as retiring in 15 years, making a down payment on a home in three, or funding a child’s education in 10. An advisory agent then presents the reasoning – not just the conclusion – in language users can question, refine, or act on.

What the Agent Talents Market Makes Possible

In June, MoTA Alpha launched alongside a feature still relatively uncommon in fintech: a marketplace for AI agents. The Agent Talents Market allows third-party developers to build and list their own specialized agents, ranging from retirement-planning specialists and ESG screeners to tax-loss-harvesting agents. This architecture means MoTA’s advisory capabilities are not limited to Waton’s internal R&D; they can expand as more developers build on the platform.

For individual investors, the difference can be substantial. A traditional wealth management firm typically assigns each client a single advisor, with additional support often reserved for larger accounts. MoTA, by contrast, allows users to deploy multiple teams, each comprising four or more specialized AI agents. One team might monitor Hong Kong small-cap stocks while another tracks the user’s exposure to U.S. technology stocks, with both working simultaneously. Because AI agents can operate continuously without charging by the hour, this model offers broader coverage at a fundamentally different cost structure.

Delivering that level of flexibility, however, depends on building a broad and diverse ecosystem of specialized agents. Rather than relying solely on agents developed in-house, Waton is also working with external partners and third-party developers to expand the range of capabilities available through the platform.

Waton’s partnerships with Panda AI and Tsinghua-linked X-Tech, announced in March, are intended to support the development of this ecosystem. The company expects the first third-party advisory agents to become available in the marketplace by late 2026.

Why Pixel Art

MoTA’s visual identity draws on 8-bit pixel art, featuring neon green against deep purple, CRT-style scan lines, and typefaces reminiscent of a 1990s Game Boy. It is an unconventional choice for a financial product.

“Most fintech apps use the same blue-and-white, highly serious visual language,” Zhou said. “That aesthetic can make finance seem complicated and best left to professionals. We wanted to send the opposite message. Pixel art means anyone can pick this up. People do not need a finance degree to play a video game, and they should not need one to play a more active role in managing their money.”

The idea behind the design is simple: understanding finance is not just about having the right knowledge, but also about making it easy for people to get started and stay involved. Many people lose interest because investing can feel complicated and time-consuming. MoTA is designed to make the experience feel more approachable, so more people can take an active interest in managing their investments.

The Numbers Behind the Narrative

Waton listed on Nasdaq in April 2025 at $4.00 per share. The company currently holds approximately $29.88 million in combined cash and segregated cash, with a net cash position of about $28.08 million. Waton believes this gives it sufficient runway to take MoTA through public beta and into its advisory rollout without raising additional capital.

The broader market outlook also points to strong growth. Global robo-advisory assets are projected to reach approximately $72 billion by 2030, representing annual growth of about 30%. Yet many existing products remain broadly similar, relying on passive ETF portfolios and limited personalization, while user satisfaction has plateaued. MoTA is betting that investors want a service that goes beyond a risk-tolerance questionnaire and scheduled portfolio rebalancing.

MoTA’s public beta is scheduled for Q3 2026 and will initially include onboarding tools for new investors, personalized analysis of U.S. and Hong Kong equity portfolios, and goal-based planning. Future plans include services for high-net-worth clients, digital asset allocation, and deeper integration with Waton’s brokerage infrastructure.

About Waton Financial Limited

Waton Financial Limited (Nasdaq: WTF) is the world’s first Nasdaq-listed AI agent holding company. Its flagship product, MoTA (Manager of Trading Agent), is an AI-powered investment platform designed to support users across the investment process, from trade execution to intelligent analysis and advisory services. Powered by a multi-agent architecture, MoTA combines advanced investment capabilities with a distinctive pixel-art interface. Waton also serves brokerage firms worldwide through its Broker Cloud platform and a range of SaaS and AI infrastructure solutions.

Media Contact

Website: https://wtf.us

Investor Relations: https://ir.wtf.us

Explore MoTA: https://mota.ai

Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. This is not investment advice. Past performance does not guarantee future results.