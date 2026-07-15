When a Stay Goes Beyond Check-out: Amari Unveils “Ari Service” to Deepen Guest Connections with Every Destination

Amari Bangkok

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 July 2026 – Amari, the upper-upscale hotel brand under ONYX Hospitality Group, invites travellers to discover stays that go beyond the beauty of a destination, creating meaningful moments that become lasting memories through authentic local experiences, genuine connections with people and culture, and the warmth of Thai hospitality.

As ONYX Hospitality Group celebrates its 60th anniversary, the company is entering a new chapter of growth through the continued evolution of its brand portfolio. As part of this journey, Amari has been revitalised with a refreshed brand positioning centred on authentic local connections and warm Thai hospitality. Bringing this vision to life is the introduction of “Ari Service”, a new signature brand touchpoint designed to deepen the relationship between guests and the destinations they visit. Through thoughtful, locally inspired interactions and personalised service, Ari Service encourages guests to discover the character, culture and people of each location, creating meaningful experiences that extend well beyond check-out and reinforcing Amari’s promise of creating lasting memories.

As travel today is no longer simply about changing places, but about taking time for oneself, being with loved ones and creating meaningful moments, Amari believes that the best journeys continue long after check-out. Every stay is designed to leave guests with feelings and experiences they can carry home, from the first warm welcome upon arrival and a local dish that brings back memories of a destination, to moments shared with loved ones and thoughtful details that make guests feel truly understood and cared for.

Beyond thoughtful service, Amari connects guests with the unique character of each destination through locally inspired design, food and ingredients that reflect the identity of each place, and experiences that connect guests with local communities, culture and ways of life. From beachfront escapes surrounded by nature to vibrant city stays, every Amari destination reflects its own sense of place, offering experiences that are warm, lively and memorable.

At Amari Phuket, guests can experience a relaxing seaside escape along the Andaman coast, where the island’s natural beauty, local culture, cuisine and heritage come together. From unwinding at Breeze Spa, an open-air spa experience complemented by the sound of the waves, to discovering Phuket’s local flavours, historic Old Town and coastal lifestyle, every moment offers a deeper connection with the rhythm of the island.

Amari Vogue Krabi offers a tranquil retreat at Tubkaek Beach, one of Krabi’s most scenic coastal destinations. Surrounded by nature and overlooking the Andaman Sea, guests can enjoy peaceful moments by the beach, breathtaking sunsets and the simplicity of coastal life, making it an ideal destination to reconnect with themselves and loved ones away from the pace of everyday life.

For travellers seeking a more vibrant seaside escape, Amari Pattaya combines relaxation with the energy of one of Thailand’s most dynamic coastal cities. Guests can begin their day with moments of relaxation and holistic well-being at maai spa before exploring Pattaya’s cafés, restaurants, seaside activities and lifestyle experiences. With its balance of comfort and liveliness, Amari Pattaya offers a welcoming destination for families, couples and leisure travellers.

In the heart of Bangkok, Amari Bangkok combines the convenience of a city location with a warm and relaxing atmosphere where guests can unwind amidst the energy of the capital. With easy access to shopping, lifestyle destinations, cultural attractions, restaurants and key city landmarks, the hotel serves as both a gateway to discovering Bangkok from a new perspective and a welcoming place to return to for comfort and thoughtful care.

For Amari, a memorable journey does not end when guests leave the hotel. It continues through the feelings, connections and experiences they take home. By bringing each destination’s unique character to life through Ari Service, authentic local experiences and genuine Thai hospitality, Amari creates meaningful moments that become lasting memories. These are the “Endless Memories” that Amari strives to create at every destination, making every journey even more meaningful.

For more information on Amari please visit: www.amari.com

Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

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About ONYX Hospitality Group

ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands – Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence – catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.

More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com

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