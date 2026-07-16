Launch ceremony of third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest Held on July 9

Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the launch ceremony of the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest was held on July 9 at the Hong Kong Museum of Art. Photo shows the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law (centre) and representatives of organisers of the programmes officiating at the launch ceremony.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 July 2026 – Presented by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, spearheaded and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the launch ceremony of the third edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest was held on July 9 at the Hong Kong Museum of Art. The Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, Miss Rosanna Law, and representatives of the organisers of the programmes officiated at the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Miss Law announced that this year’s Hong Kong Fashion Fest will make its much-anticipated return from September 1 to 14 under the theme “Rhythm of the Heart”. The event will bring together eight flagship programmes curated by six industry bodies and, for the first time, will be combined with CENTRESTAGE — the annual fashion extravaganza organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) — to generate stronger synergies. She added that the Government will continue to work together with the industry to help Hong Kong’s fashion industry shine on the international stage.

This edition of Hong Kong Fashion Fest continues to be spearheaded by CCIDA, in collaboration with the HKTDC, the Hong Kong Design Centre, the Clothing Industry Training Authority, the Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, the Hong Kong Fashion Council, and the Hong Kong Design Institute. The rich variety of events spans haute couture, cross-regional menswear, denim culture, sustainable design and more. During the two-week Fashion Fest, Hong Kong will be transformed into a dazzling stage for embracing Eastern and Western fashion cultures and fostering creative exchanges, not only showcasing the creative power of emerging local and international fashion designers, but also sharing the vibrant energy of Hong Kong’s fashion with the public and fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Since its inauguration in 2024, the Hong Kong Fashion Fest has developed into an annual fashion mega event over the past two years through introduction of new elements and strengthening of international crossover collaborations, bringing top-tier global fashion talents and industry elites to Hong Kong and help local fashion designers develop local and outside markets. For more detailed information and the latest updates on Hong Kong Fashion Fest, please visit the official website (www.hongkongfashionfest.com), or follow the official social media channels on Instagram (www.instagram.com/hkfashionfest), Facebook (www.facebook.com/hongkongfashionfest) and YouTube (www.youtube.com/@hkfashionfest).

Hashtag: #HongKongFashionFest #hkfashionfest #CSTB #CCIDA #CCIDAHK

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About Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA)

The Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), formerly known as Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) since 2009, was established in June 2024. CCIDA is a dedicated office under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR Government) to provide one-stop services and support to the cultural and creative sectors with a mission to foster a conducive environment in Hong Kong to facilitate development of the arts, culture and creative sectors as industries. CCIDA’s strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, promoting cross-sectoral and multi-disciplinary collaboration, promoting industrialisation of the arts, culture and creative sectors under the industry-oriented principle, and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community, thereby reinforcing Hong Kong as Asia’s creative capital and our positioning as the East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchange.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.