Longbridge Unveils the World’s First AI-Native Investing Platform, Ushering in a New Era of Investing

Four products replace menus and interfaces with conversation — bringing institutional-grade investment capabilities to individual investors everywhere AI lives

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Longbridge Group, the AI-powered fintech company, today unveiled a new generation of AI-native* investing products, redefining how people engage with the market and rebuilding the investing experience around a single idea: investing begins with a conversation, wherever that conversation happens — in Longbridge’s own products, or inside the AI assistants used by billions of people every day.

A New Era of Investing, Rebuilt Around You

For five decades, every wave of innovation, lower costs, online platforms, mobile apps made investing easier to reach, yet investors are still left piecing together watchlists, charts, screeners and research on their own. Longbridge AI removes the interface altogether: investors simply ask, and the AI helps them discover opportunities, analyze information, build a plan and review each decision in one workflow — the world’s first AI-native investing platform.



Mr Nowa Zhu, Group CEO & Co-Founder of Longbridge Group unveils their latest AI Products

“Every major shift in brokerage has made investing easier to access, whether through lower costs, online platforms or mobile devices, but access has never been the same as having an institutional investment process,” said Nowa Zhu, Group CEO and Co-Founder of Longbridge. “We envision Longbridge AI as an emerging force reshaping the investing experience. Instead of asking investors to navigate increasingly complex platforms, we believe investing should begin with a conversation via language user interface (LUI). AI becomes the underlying of investing, and language becomes the interface — helping investors move from discovering opportunities to making informed decisions, not only on our platform but wherever they already talk to AI.”

Four Products, One Ecosystem

The launch introduces four connected products that together span the full investing journey, from discovering opportunities and analyzing information to executing decisions and reviewing outcomes.

Longbridge App is the flagship AI-native investing application, conceived and built in Singapore. It is built around one continuous loop: Catalyst, what happened; Signal, what it means for your holdings; Plan, what to do, with a drafted order you review; and Review, what you learned. These truly bring institutional-grade capabilities to every individual investor. Investors no longer learn the app. They simply ask, in words, voice or a photo, and it takes them from what happened to what to do.

Longbridge AI is the firm’s flagship investing agent. Rather than waiting to answer questions, it scans the market for developments relevant to an investor’s holdings, remembers their portfolio and past decisions, and thinks one step ahead, drafting an action plan for the investor to review. The more it is used, the better it understands each investor’s preferences and decision-making style. It anticipates and proposes; it never places a trade without the investor’s confirmation.

Longbridge Skill connects more than 125+ investing skills — real-time market data, fundamentals, derivatives analysis and trade order draft, directly into the AI assistants that investors already use. No new app to download, no platform to switch: zero-barrier access to institutional-grade market data and analytics. It works natively with mainstream assistants including ChatGPT, Claude and Gemini, as well as developer tools such as Cursor. By meeting investors inside the AI used by hundreds of millions of people every day, Longbridge extends AI-native investing far beyond a single app.

Longbridge Agent Platform is the open marketplace where strategies, analysts and skills compete side by side, rather than converging on a single house view. Investors can build their own investing agent in plain words, subscribe to approaches created by others, or publish their own agent, which can be discovered and used by any AI, anywhere, opening up a breadth of investment perspectives that were once gatekept, a new era of investing rebuilt by every individual.

Bringing Institutional Investment Capabilities to Everyone

Longbridge’s AI-native investing platform is designed to close the gap between institutional and retail investing by bringing market discovery, portfolio analysis, investment planning and post-trade review into a single AI-native workflow. It follows a human-in-the-loop principle: the AI proposes and the investor decides. Throughout the investment process, investors remain in control of every decision, and final execution always requires their confirmation.

Conceived and built in Singapore, the Longbridge AI suite launches first in Singapore, reflecting strong investor demand and the region’s readiness to support the next generation of AI-powered financial services. With the world’s highest levels of retail investor participation, together with progressive AI governance frameworks for financial services, both markets provide a strong foundation for AI-native investing to scale globally.

“This product is made in Singapore: designed here, built here,” added Gavin Chia. “For decades, the world’s great financial products came from New York and London; we believe the next era will be written in Asia, by Asia. Longbridge AI is proof of what Singapore can create: a world-first product imagined and engineered here, now setting the pace for how AI reshapes the investing experience globally.”

Longbridge sees this launch as the start of a longer commitment, not a single moment. The company aims to set the standard for how AI and finance intersect industry-wide, and plans to establish an AI lab dedicated to deepening the industry’s understanding of how AI can be applied. We plan to anchor a Longbridge AI Lab in Singapore — partnering with local universities and industry leaders, and creating roles that bring top-tier AI talents to the city.

The Longbridge AI products will be available to all from 15 July 2026 at https://longbridge.com/ai.

*”AI-Native” is defined as: AI that reshapes the product itself, rather than merely optimizing product efficiency. Based on our research, no other listed retail broker licensed to operate in Hong Kong SAR, Singapore or the United States currently meets this standard.

About Longbridge Group

Longbridge Group is a leading fintech company with three main business segments: Securities, Technology, and AI.