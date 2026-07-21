CSTS Debuts PremierX™ Globally with High-Impact FIFA World Cup Final Celebrations in New York and Hong Kong

Premium entertainment brand maps out aggressive international expansion following a successful launch wrapping up the FIFA World Cup 2026.

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — CSTS Enterprises, an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group, announced the global launch of its new premium entertainment brand, PremierX™. The debut was marked by dual high-profile activations over the FIFA World Cup Final weekend in New York and Hong Kong, drawing esteemed VIP guests and football fans. Notably, many attendees were flown to the final in New York by Connexus Travel, Greater China’s officially appointed agent for the FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Hospitality Programme.



World Cup Finale Night by PremierX featured a headline performance by internationally-acclaimed rapper Rich the Kid

The launch of PremierX™ marks CSTS’ strategic expansion into premium live entertainment and experiential events, creating a platform combining world-class musical talent and immersive experiences designed for the next generation of global consumers. The brand introduces a novel business model driven by “Premium Content + Tier-1 Artists + Community Engagement + Exclusivity” to build unique, premium international live entertainment IPs. The event was more than just a market debut, it’s a core strategic move by PremierX™ to deepen its footprint in global live entertainment, integrating content creation, artist management, community engagement and commercial communication.

The flagship activation, World Cup Finale Night by PremierX™, was held simultaneously in New York and Hong Kong, drawing influential audiences of entertainment industry leaders, creators, trendsetters and football fans during the FIFA World Cup Final celebrations.

“PremierX™ represents a new chapter and concept for CSTS’ global entertainment ambitions, a unique unity of sports and live entertainment,” said Abel Zhao, CSTS Group CEO and Executive Director. “By bringing together premium talent, cultural relevance and community-driven experiences, we are creating a scalable platform that connects brands, creators and audiences through memorable entertainment moments.”

Debut Showcases PremierX™ Global Vision

In New York, World Cup Finale Night by PremierX™ took place at the renowned 00:00 Nightclub, bringing together premium entertainment and content creators in a celebration aligned with the world’s most-watched sporting event.

The night featured a headline performance by internationally-acclaimed rapper Rich the Kid, a core guest performer on Kanye West’s global tour, alongside top local New York DJs, supported by performances from DJ SFW and DJ Tone, creating an immersive evening of music, sport and culture.

In Hong Kong, the party took place at leading sports entertainment venue Zerve, bringing together fans, influencers and young professionals for an immersive viewing experience featuring local DJs Hyphen, Jasmine and Caxus, successfully combining the passion of global football with music, lifestyle and community engagement.

Strategic Platform for Global Entertainment Growth

The launch of PremierX™ reflects CSTS’ commitment to developing a new category of premium entertainment experiences that combine:

International music and celebrity talent

Large-scale cultural and sporting moments

Influencer and community engagement

Premium nightlife and experiential activations

Scalable global event IP development

The FIFA World Cup Final weekend served as the perfect launch platform, allowing PremierX™ to engage audiences during one of the most significant moments on the global sports and entertainment calendar.

The Future

Wrapping a successful World Cup as an official hospitality partner, Connexus and CSTS will build on the debut of PremierX™, accelerating its international expansion through experiences tied to major global sports, entertainment and cultural moments. The company will continue investing in artist partnerships, influencer collaborations and large-scale event production, to build a global ecosystem that connects entertainment, lifestyle and community engagement for audiences worldwide. The strong response to the FIFA World Cup Final weekend not only demonstrates the demand for curated premium experiences, but also reinforces confidence in the market potential of global youth entertainment.

About CSTS

CSTS Enterprises is an integrated media, entertainment, sports, and travel technology group. The company develops and partners with intellectual properties and brands to deliver compelling experiences that connect with local and regional audiences across the world. In addition to its own initiatives, including Generation C and PremierX™, it collaborates with international IPs such as the FIFA World Cup, Formula 1, and Waterbomb.

CSTS integrates experiential marketing, tourism, data, and technology to deliver connected audience experiences. The company engages consumers across physical events and digital channels, working with clients to execute at scale across markets, turning complex activations into co-ordinated, measurable outcomes.