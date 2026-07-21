The Art of Happiness: Nationwide Children’s Art Competition Celebrates Young Creativity in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Young artists across Vietnam are invited to share what happiness means to them through The Art of Happiness: Painting Dreams, Discovering Worlds, a nationwide children’s art competition that celebrates imagination, creativity and personal expression. Co-organized by The Brand Promise and Lotus Gallery, and supported by Club Med and SERENE SAIGON, the initiative offers children a meaningful platform to tell their own stories of joy, hope and discovery through art.



Open to Vietnamese citizens and expatriates aged 08 to 18 residing in Vietnam, The Art of Happiness welcomes complimentary entries from all eligible participants. Through original artworks, young artists are invited to explore their own definition of happiness. In doing so, it encourages young artists to trust their creativity and express themselves with confidence.

Open to Vietnamese citizens and expatriates aged 8 to 18 residing in Vietnam, The Art of Happiness welcomes complimentary entries from all eligible participants. Through original artworks, young artists are invited to explore their own definition of happiness. In doing so, it encourages young artists to trust their creativity and express themselves with confidence.

Each participant may submit up to three artworks through the official registration platform from 20 July to 27 August 2026. From all submissions, 20 young artists will be selected as finalists to participate in a curated exhibition at Lotus Gallery, one of Ho Chi Minh City’s pioneering private art galleries established in 1991. Their selected artworks will be on display from 11 to 21 September 2026, giving them the opportunity to experience a professional gallery exhibition while engaging with art lovers, families and fellow young artists.

The collection will be open to the public, who will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite artworks and support emerging young talents. The initiative will culminate in an Award Ceremony on 21 September 2026, celebrating the creativity, imagination and unique perspectives of Vietnam’s next generation of young artists.

“The Art of Happiness is first and foremost about giving children space to explore what happiness means to them and to share those stories through art,” shared Bruno Courbet, Club Med’s Country Director for Thailand, India, Indonesia, and New Markets. “Every child experiences the world in a different way, and we wanted this initiative to become a platform where those diverse perspectives can be seen, appreciated and celebrated. We hope it inspires more young people to keep discovering, dreaming and expressing themselves, knowing that their voices and visions matter.”

Reflecting the philosophy behind the initiative, the prizes are designed to extend each young artist’s journey beyond the canvas. The Grand Prize offers one winning family of four a three-day, two-night all-inclusive stay at Club Med Phuket (excluding airfare), while the Second Prize provides another family with a stay and golf experience at SERENE SAIGON, a private clubhouse in Ho Chi Minh City. The Third Prize will offer a day pass at SERENE SAIGON for golf and lounge access. Additional award details will be announced prior to the exhibition.

For more information and the latest updates on the competition, visit Lotus Gallery’s official communication channel at www.facebook.com/lotusgalleryhcm.