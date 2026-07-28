Centriq PR Champions Purposeful Communication Through Social Impact Initiative

We.R.Wira Season 4 Equips Youth with Industry Ready Skills Aligned with UN SDGs



SELANGOR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 July 2026 – Centriq PR, independent Malaysian public relations consultancy, marked another milestone in its commitment to purposeful communication as Season 4 of its social impact initiative, We.R.Wira, culminated in the Golden Wira Awards Ceremony at Tan Yew Sing Auditorium, INTI International College Subang.

We.R.Wira Season 4 recorded its strongest participation to date, receiving 41 submissions from four institutions. (Below stage, from left): Director of Strategic Communications, Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, Mr. Frank Chan, Managing Director, EVD Berhad, Mr. Norhizam Abdul Kadir, Head of Community Outreach & Collaborations, United Nations Association Malaysia, Ms. Loke Pak-Yen, Managing Director, Centriq PR, Ms. Jacqueline Arnold, Head of Programme, Mass Communications, Centre for University of Hertfordshire Programmes, INTI International College Subang, Mr. Roberto Calleja Fernandez, Dean, Centre of University of Hertfordshire Programmes, INTI International College Subang, Mr. Lai Mun Loon.

At its core, We.R.Wira reflects Centriq PR’s belief that heroism lives in ordinary individuals—the everyday heroes (“Wira” ) who choose to act with passion and purpose for causes they believe in. By empowering youth to uncover and tell these stories, Centriq PR aims to nurture purposeful storytellers and future changemakers.

Equipping Youth with Industry‑Ready Skills

As the communication industry evolves, Centriq PR recognises that practitioners need more than creativity. They must develop a deeper understanding of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), communicate their relevance to different audiences and connect with collaborators across sectors. We.R.Wira equips students with these industry‑relevant skills by combining real‑world storytelling, SDG alignment and academia‑industry partnerships.

In her opening remarks, Managing Director of Centriq PR, Jacqueline Arnold, shared, “At Centriq PR, we believe storytelling has the power to educate, inspire and bring people together. Storytelling is more than creative expression; it is practice for life. Beyond learning to craft authentic narratives, students gain the ability to identify stakeholders with shared values, build meaningful collaborations and amplify stories across multiple platforms to inspire real impact. This is what PR is all about. Through We.R.Wira, we encourage young communicators to listen with empathy and give voice to everyday heroes who create positive change in their communities.”

Season 4 recorded its strongest participation to date, receiving 41 submissions from four institutions: UOW Malaysia Glenmarie, UTAR Kampar, UiTM Shah Alam, and newcomer INTI International College Subang, which proudly hosted the ceremony. Collectively, participants explored 12 of the 17 UN SDGs, with SDG 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), SDG 15 (Life on Land), and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) most represented.

Building Skills Through Workshops and Resources

Centriq PR also led a workshop at INTI International College Subang, supported by a video series and workshop deck, to introduce strategic communications, SDG alignment and ESG‑focused narratives. These resources gave students practical skills to connect their stories to sustainability goals and prepare to collaborate with stakeholders as future communicators.

Celebrating Storytelling as a Catalyst for Change

Entries were evaluated by a panel comprising Loke Pak‑Yen (United Nations Association Malaysia), Frank Chan (MDEC), Norhizam Abdul Kadir (EVD Berhad), and Arnold.

The event brought together students, educators and industry leaders to celebrate storytelling as a catalyst for positive change, demonstrating how strategic communications can help advance the UN SDGs.

Academic Dean of INTI International College Subang, Mr. Eric Lee, noted, “This semester, INTI International College Subang aligned its Mass Communication module assessments with the We.R.Wira campaign, encouraging students to submit their coursework to the national competition.”

Honouring Champions and Outstanding Stories

For its compelling storytelling and lasting community impact, the submission titled Anak Pulau: Below the Surface by UiTM Shah Alam emerged champion. Another submission by UiTM Shah Alam, Where Heart Meets: The Story of Tender Hearts Cafe secured the first runner‑up spot, while Beyond the Sirens by UOW Glenmarie took second runner‑up position.

For demonstrating exceptional merit and strong performance, four Honourable Mentions were presented to Colouring Lives (UOW Glenmarie) and Keep Wildlife Wild: Animal Neighbours Project, Sixteen Pillars, One Heritage, and Invisible Citizens: The Fight For A Name, all submitted by UiTM Shah Alam.

In the new Outstanding SDG Alignment category, the submissions titled Invisible Citizens: The Fight For a Name (SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities) and The Lost Food Project: More Than Leftovers (SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production; SDG 2: Zero Hunger), UiTM Shah Alam emerged as winners for their powerful alignment with selected SDGs and ability to inspire awareness and action.

Looking Ahead to Season 5

Through We.R.Wira, Centriq PR is cultivating the next generation of communicators by equipping students with practical experience in strategic storytelling, SDG alignment, stakeholder engagement, and industry collaboration—skills essential in today’s PR profession.

Season 4 leaves a resounding message: Change begins when those who care enough, dare to act. Looking ahead, We.R.Wira will return for Season 5, reaffirming Centriq PR’s long‑term commitment to nurturing future communicators through meaningful storytelling, collaboration and social impact initiatives.

Hashtag: #WeRWira #WeRWiraS4 #SocialImpact #SDG #BeTheChange #SustainableDevelopmentGoals

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About Centriq PR

Centriq PR is a Malaysian independent public relations consultancy, recognised for its expertise in strategic content development, corporate communications, media relations, reputation management, ESG communications, and crisis response.

The consultancy focuses on human intelligence, ethical guidance, and trust-building to provide strategic communications counsel, partnering with organisations across industries to build trust, strengthen stakeholder relationships, and deliver measurable outcomes.

Beyond client work, Centriq PR champions communications as a force for social impact. Its flagship youth initiative, We.R.Wira, equips students with practical storytelling skills and amplifies inspiring stories aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), showing how communication can drive lasting positive change.