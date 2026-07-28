HKT unveils self-developed AI platform HKT.AI 　One-stop hub for global AI resources, advancing “AI for All” in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 July 2026 – HKT announces the launch of HKT.AI, a one-stop, integrated AI platform that enables businesses and individual customers to access a broad suite of prominent global AI resources through a single and intuitive interface. The platform aims to accelerate the mass adoption of AI in Hong Kong, especially in empowering SMEs in their digital transformation, and advance the vision of “AI for All.”

HKT.AI aggregates a wide range of Chinese Mainland-based and global AI resources, enabling businesses and individuals to seamlessly access and switch across specialised applications and tools on a single platform to meet diverse work and everyday needs. At initial launch, HKT.AI offers four key features, including Image Studio, Writing Studio, Social Content Studio, and an AI Arena that help users select the suitable model. The platform also provides secure dedicated storage that automatically preserves chat histories, eliminating the need for users to search across different apps and facilitating future reference and reuse. This is reinforced by enterprise-grade security that safeguards customers’ uploaded data.

HKT.AI initially comes with around 20 preconfigured AI agents to facilitate an easy start. Addressing the needs of SMEs, HKT.AI offers a collection of Hong Kong-focused business AI agents that take on routine tasks, such as company filing and documents generation for assisting tax-related matters, to drive greater efficiency and competitiveness among SMEs. Designed for supporting a variety of business scenarios, the AI agents are categorised by job function to help users locate the appropriate tools, including auto roster planner and complaint response assistant, at ease.

For consumers, the platform features engaging and educational AI agents such as a personal fitness trainer, a star‑chef cooking coach, and a creative naming tool. New features will be added on gradually, including PowerPoint and video generating tools.

HKT will offer businesses and individual users with a dedicated, round‑the‑clock hotline dedicated for AI support, along with a range of training sessions and workshops, ensuring users can master the applications and receive assistance in a timely manner. Designated specialists will also be provided to assist businesses with platform setup as needed.

Starting today, HKT will invite selected businesses and 1O1O customers to trial HKT.AI for free, with plans to gradually enrich the range of AI resources and agents and make it available to more customers.

Susanna Hui, HKT Group Managing Director, said, “HKT has been proactively capitalising the opportunities arising from the rapid advancement of AI, while accelerating its transformation from a traditional telecommunications service provider into an integrated data and intelligent technology enabler serving both enterprise and individual customers. We are committed to leveraging our network infrastructure, cross-industry ecosystem, diverse partner network, and extensive customer base to build an end-to-end innovation value chain spanning connectivity, data and intelligence, leading customers in embracing new technologies, empowering every step of their journey, as well as accelerating the broad adoption of AI. To advance this commitment, we are introducing HKT.AI, our self-developed, purpose-driven platform that transforms cutting-edge AI capabilities into intuitive, secure and reliable tools, all accessible through a single gateway designed to serve and empower businesses and consumers. Our goal is to support Hong Kong’s “AI for All” vision and proactively align with the nation’s “AI+” initiative, fostering the growth of the digital economy and a smart society.”

Recently, HKT has introduced other AI-driven services, including the AI CMO marketing solution, which can rapidly generate marketing videos incorporating local language and scenarios based on social listening insights together with data analytics from The Club ecosystem for merchants’ use on The Club and their platforms. Tap & Go has also launched Hong Kong’s first Single Use Card for consumers, enabling users to manage the risks associated with Agentic AI in transactional workflows and merchant data breaches.

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About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunications leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city’s true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people’s lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

For more information, please visit www.hkt.com.

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt

Issued by HKT Limited.

HKT Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability.