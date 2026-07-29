Universal Health opens W3LL early access to help institutions get ahead of youth wellbeing decline

The testbed programme at Temasek Shophouse will give invited users a daily read of the conditions driving their state of mind and energy – benchmarked against their own baseline – ahead of a higher ed institution launch.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 July 2026 – Universal Health announced the W3LL Early Access Programme, a limited introduction of its app powered by the Behavioural Rhythm Engine™ (BRE) at Temasek Shophouse.

The programme marks a significant milestone for the company, as part of the Temasek Shophouse Impact Makers, a community of non-profits and social enterprises that access Temasek Shophouse spaces, networks and resources to grow and scale their social and environmental impact. Where appropriate, the Temasek Shophouse spaces also serve as a living lab where Impact Makers can experiment with and refine their products and services. Universal Health is leveraging this opportunity to gather user feedback ahead of rollout in partnership with institutions of higher learning.

You’re probably noticing that your sleep’s off and your energy is weird. You’re managing, but something’s shifted. Most people don’t catch it until it’s too late. W3LL catches it first by reading your actual behaviour to show you the shift before it becomes a problem. No forms to fill out. No mood tracking. Just a clear signal you can act on.

W3LL is built around a familiar problem: small changes in sleep, routines, or everyday stressors can accumulate quietly and throw people off course. Benchmarked against one’s own baseline, without relying on traditional form-filling, W3LL works with higher education institutions to provide students a daily read of their states of mind and energy to support their wellbeing. Powered by the Behavioural Rhythm Engine™ (BRE), it translates passive behavioural signals into the missing layer between how one feels and what one can deliver. The need for earlier, easier-to-use support is especially pronounced among younger adults.

Singapore’s National Population Health Survey 2024 found that 25.5 per cent of adults aged 18 to 29 reported poor mental health, the highest proportion of any age group. A June 2026 Duke-NUS study found that nearly eight in 10 Singapore adults living with anxiety or depression symptoms had not sought professional help. Together, the findings suggest a persistent gap between experiencing a change and acting on it.

W3LL does not ask youth to compare themselves with a generic idea of being “well”. It compares each day with their own usual rhythm. After an initial five to fourteen days, users receive a plain-language read of calm, focus and energy levels, together with deeper insights into their predicted behaviours, practical recommendations and personalised tips via WhatsApp. The app draws on changes in everyday patterns, such as movement and sleep, to make gradual shifts easier to notice.

W3LL’s approach is grounded in peer-reviewed clinical research published in Applied Sciences in April 2026, translating validated behavioural science into a tool you can actually use daily. The Early Access Programme refines how that research becomes clear and actionable by turning data about behavioural patterns into something that helps people stay ahead of decline before it impacts what they can deliver. W3LL is not a medical device and does not diagnose conditions or replace professional care, but it gives you the personal baseline and early warning you can’t get elsewhere.

“Too many young people hit a wall before they realise their state has been shifting. If you’re trying to keep everything moving – classes, work, the rest of your life – you can’t afford to miss when your capacity is dropping. You don’t need another app telling you how you should feel. W3LL reads your behaviour to show you that shift before it becomes a crisis, so you can act when it actually matters,” said Clara Chen, Founder of Universal Health.

With 2,000 users already on its waitlist, Universal Health has opened its Early Access Programme to the Temasek Shophouse community. Higher education institutions wishing to explore campus deployment are encouraged to reach out directly to Universal Health at hello@W3LL.app or register at W3LL.life/demo.

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