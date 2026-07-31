VinFast Opens 21 Electric Motorcycle Showrooms in the Philippines, Deepening Its Green Mobility Presence in Southeast Asia

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2026 –

Vinfast Opens 21 Electric Motorcycle Showrooms, Deepening Its Green Mobility Presence In The Philippines.



The 21 pioneer dealerships will begin operations in major cities nationwide, expanding consumer access to VinFast products and authorized services. The network is expected to grow further in the coming period, progressively expanding VinFast’s presence across the Philippines.

The simultaneous opening of 21 showrooms comes just over a month after the success of VinFast’s early booking program, which attracted thousands of customers nationwide. The strong market response to VinFast’s battery-swapping electric motorcycles not only demonstrates the products’ appeal but also underscores the company’s investment commitment and rapid expansion in the Philippines.

VinFast aims to develop its dealerships as all-in-one destinations, bringing product displays, energy solutions, and technical services together under one roof. Customers can receive personalized consultations, take test rides, experience a one-minute battery swap, explore home-charging solutions, and choose an ownership option that best suits their needs, with professional support throughout the entire journey, from initial product discovery to after-sales service.

In addition to the official showcase of the brand’s first product lineup and its full range of available colors, the launch featured test rides and one-minute battery-swapping demonstrations. The brand also shared its official local pricing, battery solutions, and supporting ecosystem, including plans to deploy 30,000 battery-swapping cabinets nationwide in partnership with infrastructure providers.

Following the launch event, a series of public experience activities will take place at the new dealerships throughout August 2026. Customers will be able to see and test ride the three models, learn about battery technology and sales policies, and explore flexible ownership options. Details of the test ride program and applicable terms are available on VinFast’s official website: vinfastauto.ph/en.

To celebrate the occasion, participating dealerships will introduce a variety of exclusive offers and promotional programs, providing additional benefits and value for early adopters.

Ms. Vo Thi Cam Tu, CEO of VinFast E-Scooters & E-Bikes, International Markets, said: “Opening 21 VinFast showrooms alongside the launch of our three electric motorcycle models reflects VinFast’s long-term investment commitment to the Philippines. Beyond offering products that meet diverse mobility needs, we are building a comprehensive ecosystem that makes it easier for customers to access our vehicles, energy solutions, and support services throughout their ownership journey. As our electric mobility ecosystem continues to expand, we believe electric motorcycles can become an increasingly practical and convenient choice in the everyday lives of Filipinos.”

Evo, Feliz II, and Viper each offer distinct characteristics designed to meet a wide range of mobility needs and riding styles. Evo combines elegant styling with everyday agility, offering a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of up to 150 km with two fully charged batteries. Feliz II emphasizes practicality and versatile performance, with a top speed of 90 km/h. Rounding out the lineup is Viper, featuring a sporty design, maximum power output of 5,200W, and a top speed of 90 km/h, aimed at younger riders who value technology and engaging riding experience.

All three models feature two under-seat battery compartments and are compatible with VinFast’s battery-swapping solution, giving riders greater flexibility and convenience in everyday use. Customers can also choose between purchasing their motorcycle with batteries included or subscribing to a battery subscription plan, depending on their needs and usage patterns.

Notably, VinFast electric motorcycle owners will receive free battery swaps at public swapping stations operated by strategic partner V-Green for one year, with up to 20 swaps per month per vehicle. The models are also covered by a 4+2-year or 60,000+12,000-km warranty, whichever comes first, providing customers with greater benefits, lower operating costs, and long-term peace of mind.

VinFast’s entry into the Philippine electric motorcycle market builds on its expansion across key Southeast Asian markets, following the opening of 20 electric motorcycle dealerships in Indonesia in July 2026. By steadily expanding its presence, VinFast is building out a comprehensive green mobility ecosystem across the region, making it easier for consumers to transition to smarter, more modern, and environmentally-friendly transportation solutions.

Hashtag: #VinFast

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