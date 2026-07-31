Youth Sustainable Development International Summit Launch Ceremony Successfully Held

Bringing Together Leaders from Politics, Business, and Academia to Advance Sustainable Development



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 July 2026 – The “Youth Sustainable Development International Summit Launch Ceremony,” organised by Mytheast Youth Club, was held on 31 July 2026 in Hong Kong. The event brought together the Consuls-General and representatives of Zimbabwe and Nigeria, several Legislative Council members, the Deputy Head of the Chief Executive’s Policy Unit, and leaders and elites from a wide range of sectors — including politics, property development, aviation, banking, trade and commerce, tourism, finance, innovation and technology, healthcare, law and education. Together, they explored how Hong Kong can effectively implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and showcased the achievements of Hong Kong youth in international affairs.

UN Programme Nurtures Young Talent for National Development

In his welcoming speech, Mr. Lam Chi Wing, Hong Kong Deputy to the National People’s Congress and Chairman of Mytheast Youth Club, highlighted that Mytheast Youth Club has long been dedicated to youth development. With the support of the Hong Kong SAR Government, Mytheast Youth Club has organised numerous youth programmes and partnered with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and GBAMUN to deliver the United Nations Youth Development Programme (UNYDP), which provides young people with immersive training at the UN European Headquarters in Geneva, equipping them with international perspectives and diplomatic skills. The Launch Ceremony serves as a follow-up initiative to the UNYDP, enabling participants to transform their UN learning into tangible contributions to society and to offer policy recommendations for the development of Hong Kong and the nation. He reaffirmed that Mytheast Youth Club will continue to support youth development and contribute Chinese wisdom and solutions to global sustainable development.

International Perspective I: Zimbabwe’s Experience in Sustainable Development

H.E. Mr. Ellias Mutamba, Consul General of Zimbabwe in Hong Kong, shared his country’s valuable experiences in sustainable agriculture and community-based natural resource management. He noted that Zimbabwe faces challenges including land degradation, climate change, and recurring droughts. Through initiatives such as the “Pfumvudza/Intwasa” climate-smart agriculture programme, the promotion of drought-tolerant traditional grains, improved water management, and integrated farming systems, Zimbabwe has successfully enhanced agricultural productivity and ensured food security. He emphasised that sustainability is not a cost but an investment — it creates jobs, ensures food security, attracts responsible investment, and protects the ecosystems we all depend on. He welcomed Hong Kong enterprises to explore partnerships with Zimbabwe in climate-smart agriculture, food processing, renewable energy, and eco-tourism.

International Perspective II: Nigeria’s Sustainable Development Practices

Mrs. Millicent U. Onuoha, Consul (Head of Chancery / Education) of the Consulate General of Nigeria in Hong Kong, delivered a speech on behalf of the Consul General, sharing Nigeria’s practical experiences in advancing sustainable development. She noted that Nigeria, with its vast natural resources and diverse ecosystems, has long recognised the urgency of balancing development with environmental stewardship. In sustainable agriculture, Nigeria has invested in climate-smart farming practices, promoting drought-resistant crops, efficient irrigation systems, and agroforestry initiatives that not only secure food supplies but also restore degraded lands and strengthen resilience against climate shocks. In renewable energy, Nigeria has embarked on ambitious projects to expand solar and wind power, particularly in underserved regions. Its “Solar Power Naija” initiative aims to deliver clean electricity to millions of households, reducing reliance on fossil fuels while creating green jobs for youth. She emphasised that sustainable development is not a distant aspiration, but a practical pathway to prosperity, and encouraged Hong Kong youth to embrace innovation and collaboration in building a sustainable, inclusive, and just future.

Youth Participants Share: From UN Learning to Local Action

Mr. Mac Mai, Academic Director of GBAMUN, recalled his experience of participating in his first Model United Nations conference at the age of twelve, noting that this formative experience inspired his lifelong dedication to youth international education. He also introduced UNYDP, a strategic initiative jointly launched by GBAMUN and UNITAR. The UNYDP is one of the few youth training programmes worldwide that grants young people direct access to core United Nations resources. He remarked, “If visiting global institutions opens the door to the world of multilateralism, our expert training gives young people the keys to walk through it with confidence.” He emphasised that through the UNYDP, GBAMUN hopes to light the path for young to step onto the international stage and cooperate with global partners to jointly build a more peaceful and inclusive world.

Several UNYDP participants from diverse professional backgrounds shared their learning outcomes and future action plans at the event.

Delegate Chu Wai Lun detailed how he integrates his United Nations training into Hong Kong True Light College, an institution long dedicated to forward-looking holistic education that expands students’ global horizons and instils social responsibility. As the Biology Panel Head of the school, he leads initiatives centered on experiential learning, the conservation of endangered Chinese species, and citizen science programs—translating abstract global conservation challenges into concrete action that elevates traditional science education. “Education is not merely about imparting knowledge,” He emphasized. “It is about cultivating empathy, evidence-based thinking, and the agency to change the world.” By grounding grand global visions into everyday student actions, he aims to equip the next generation with the awareness and capability to safeguard our planet.

Ms. Pang Hing Man Mecissa has long been working on the frontlines of youth mental health services, having encountered many young people who have suffered from hidden bullying or sexual violence. She hopes that society can build a consensus and that people from all walks of life can become attentive companions, bringing the UN’s inclusive values back to Hong Kong and illuminating every forgotten corner with empathy and kindness.

Mr. Ng Siu Yuen shared his profound understanding of the interconnectedness of the SDGs. He drew on the “Imacocollabo” simulation game at the UN and Geneva’s experience in low-carbon living and waste sorting to call for stronger public education and social consensus in Hong Kong to drive sustainable development.

Ms. Yau Ho Laam summarised the UNYDP in Geneva. Her team presented the “H.E.A.L.” initiative — which stands for Healing, Education, Arts, and Livelihood — aimed at supporting female refugees and victims of domestic violence through online courses, art therapy, and craft creation.

Ms. Wan Man Yan, Silver and Ms. Xiao Ting shared their visions on animal conservation and youth development, respectively. Ms. Wan called for education to change societal values towards life at the source, promoting a society of human-animal coexistence. Ms. Xiao, meanwhile, emphasised the importance of youth development and the need to empower young people to influence their peers in driving mental health awareness and social participation.

Looking Ahead: Building Bridges for International Cooperation

The Launch Ceremony marks the official commencement of a series of youth sustainable development forums. Future forums will bring together representatives from enterprises, organisations, and young people across different regions and industries to share their efforts and contributions to sustainable development. The event has fully demonstrated the pathway for Hong Kong youth to actively participate in international affairs as Chinese citizens.

Mytheast Youth Club reaffirmed its commitment to deepening exchanges and collaboration with UNITAR and other partners to promote global sustainable development and youth empowerment, ensuring that the voice of Hong Kong youth is heard on the international stage.

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