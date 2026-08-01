Born by river and sea

TIANJIN, China, Aug. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Nestled along the Haihe River and facing the Bohai Sea, Tianjin is a vibrant coastal city in northern China that hosts a unique blend of history, culture and modernity.

Born from the river and thriving by the sea, the city has long been a gateway between China and the world.

In ancient times, the Haihe River, which runs through the city center, made Tianjin a vital trade and transportation hub.

In 1860, following China’s defeat by the invading Anglo-French forces, the city was forced to open its doors as one of China’s early treaty ports under the terms of unequal treaties, which allowed foreign countries to establish concessions.

Agonizing for the country’s collective memory, this turning point in history also inadvertently launched Tianjin’s connection with the rest of the world in a modern context, and its legacies remain ubiquitous in the city: Western-style buildings, tree-lined avenues and entire neighborhoods that feel like a journey through European capitals.

For a different perspective, take a nighttime cruise along the Haihe River, where traditional Chinese structures and Western-style buildings light up, creating a skyline unlike any other.

But Tianjin hasn’t forgotten its roots. Today, Ancient Culture Street is a treasure trove of traditional Chinese architecture, where cobblestone alleys lead to shops selling intangible cultural heritage products, such as Yangliuqing New Year paintings and Niren Zhang clay figurines. Each is a living expression of the city’s one-of-a-kind story.

Visitors can watch artisans at work or even try their hand at these time-honored traditional crafts.

Travel just a bit further to Binhai New Area to discover Tianjin’s coastal charm. Stretches of sandy beaches offer sunset walks and sunrise boat rides. The TEDA Aircraft Carrier Theme Park and the National Maritime Museum of China provide family-friendly fun with a marine twist.

A visit to Tianjin would not be complete without tasting its food. Seafood lovers will enjoy local specialties such as badacha (eight great simmered delicacies) and mantis shrimp potstickers. But the city’s most iconic bite is the jianbing guozi, a crispy, savory Chinese pancake that can be found on nearly every street corner. It’s more than breakfast; it’s a taste of everyday life in Tianjin.

From its historical streets to its modern coastline, Tianjin offers a memorable journey, whether exploring centuries-old architecture, watching the sunrise over the sea, or savoring street food. This city invites everyone to discover a side of China that’s both familiar and fascinatingly new.