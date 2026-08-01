Xiamen Builds Multi-Dimensional Development Platform to Smooth the Path for Hong Kong and Macao Talent to Pursue Dreams in the City

XIAMEN, China, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — This is a news report by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group Limited:

The seventh annual Xiamen Talent Service Month, held without interruption, has officially kicked off. Centered on this year’s theme for young talent — “Young • Talented • Future-oriented” — the event features over 40 supporting activities, creating a platform for domestic and overseas young talent exchanges and development that reaches out globally and connects closely with Hong Kong and Macao. From top-level collaborative announcements to offline on-the-ground matchmaking, the initiative deepens Xiamen–Hong Kong sci–tech synergy in all dimensions, attracting young innovators from Hong Kong and Macao to put down roots in the island city.

On July 9, the launching ceremony of the “2026 Xiamen Talent Service Month” was officially held in Xiamen, Fujian, China. More than 200 participants gathered on site, including industry experts from home and abroad, research institutes, young entrepreneurs, and representatives of Hong Kong and Macao talent. The ceremony showcased the latest achievements of young researchers in science and technology, unveiled multiple youth talent development programs, and premiered the city’s talent promotional video “Stride into Youth, Strive in Xiamen”, extending a sincere invitation to young talent from Hong Kong, Macao, and around the world to start businesses, pursue innovation, and realize their dreams in Xiamen.

Xiamen has been consistently expanding its network of international talent service stations, including those in the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area, and proactively engaging with top-notch sci–tech innovation resources in Hong Kong and Macao. At the ceremony, the “Hong Kong Young Scientists Xiamen Science and Technology Service Program” was unveiled as a major initiative, becoming a key lever to deepen sci–tech integration between Hong Kong and Xiamen and bring in innovative forces from Hong Kong. In its first phase, the program has joined forces with four cutting-edge innovation platforms: the State Key Laboratory of Display and Optoelectronics at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST), the State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong, the Jockey Club Innovative Laboratory for Future Energy Systems at City University of Hong Kong, and the Physics Artificial Intelligence Research Center at HKUST. The collaboration focuses on industry–university joint technological breakthroughs, transfer and commercialization of research outcomes, and co–establishment of joint laboratories. Mr. Lin Yanhong, Assistant Director of the HKUST State Key Laboratory of Display and Optoelectronics, noted that the laboratory has already worked with Xiamen “Double-Hundred Plan” talent enterprise StarCent Integrated Technology to overcome the industry bottleneck of “difficulty in balancing small size and high optical power.” He added that the program will continue to organize Hong Kong young scientists to bring high-quality research projects to Xiamen for follow–up landing and implementation.

Concurrently, Xiamen launched the “International Youth Sci–Tech Envoys Exchange Program,” which builds an open and collaborative international network for young sci–tech innovators through talent development programs, joint research initiatives, and BRICS sci–tech innovation cooperation. Tan Kah Kee Innovation Laboratory introduced the “30+ Entrepreneurship Talent Project,” selecting key youth sci–tech innovation projects worldwide in fields such as hydrogen energy, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and next–generation displays, providing top–tier research facilities and incubation support for young research teams at home and abroad. All districts and municipal departments are rolling out a rich array of supporting activities, fostering a sustained “every month is a service month” atmosphere for talent attraction and improving the whole–chain service system for bringing in, nurturing, retaining, and utilizing young talent from both within and outside China.

As a key on–site activity under the “Hong Kong Young Scientists Xiamen Science and Technology Service Program,” the “Young • Talented • Future-oriented — Hong Kong Young Scientists Xiamen Tour & Tong’an Youth Talent Integration and Innovation Event” opened successfully on the morning of July 21. Thirty–two young Ph.D. holders and postdoctoral researchers from HKUST’s key laboratories and the Hong Kong Young Scientists Association gathered in Xiamen, Fujian, China, for a two–way, in–depth sci–tech dialogue between the two cities.

At the event, multiple municipal and district authorities jointly held a dedicated policy briefing. On the one hand, they presented Xiamen’s talent policies, sci–tech innovation support measures, and investment–promotion regulations, delivering comprehensive and detailed policy information to the attending Hong Kong young doctors. On the other hand, with a focus on key industrial sectors such as optoelectronics, new energy, and new materials, they gave a full picture of Xiamen’s well–developed industrial innovation chain, showcasing the city’s appealing ecosystem for young professionals to live and work in. During the achievement–sharing and project roadshow segment, Xiamen talent enterprise StarCent Integrated Technology shared practical experience in commercializing research results, while five Hong Kong young doctors presented high–potential sci–tech projects in optoelectronic displays, new materials, and new energy frontiers, detailing their core technologies, mature research outcomes, and industrialization plans in Xiamen. On–site government bodies, enterprises, and research institutions engaged in targeted matchmaking with the Hong Kong teams, exploring diverse cooperation opportunities.

During their stay in Xiamen, the Hong Kong young scientist delegation conducted field visits to frontline industries, touring leading companies such as Meitu, Hithium, and Contemporary Amperex Technology (Xiamen) to gain first–hand insights into industry development and enterprise needs. They also visited high–end research facilities including the Xiamen Science City Incubator and Tan Kah Kee Innovation Laboratory, experiencing firsthand Xiamen’s comprehensive industrial support, innovation platforms, and youth entrepreneurship nurturing systems.

In addition, our reporter learned that the “Gathering Talent in Fujian, Attracting the World — 2026 Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition” is being hosted by Xiamen.

Since its registration announcement in May, the competition has drawn widespread attention from overseas innovators and entrepreneurs. Aligned with Fujian Province’s “555X” industrial system, the competition features three tracks — electronic information, biotechnology, and advanced manufacturing — and offers special talent policy support, aiming to discover and cultivate outstanding talent and projects. A total of 1,756 overseas talents from 53 countries and regions worldwide registered, with 1,184 meeting the eligibility criteria, including 142 from Hong Kong and Macao, of whom 60% hold doctoral degrees. The submitted projects are concentrated in frontier fields such as artificial intelligence, high–end medical devices, and new materials, closely matching Fujian’s key development industries. During the registration period, the organizing committee also held a dedicated promotional event in Hong Kong to help talent better understand the competition and prepare thoroughly.

Currently, the organizing committee is accelerating the preliminary rounds and will hold the finals in Xiamen in September during the China International Fair for Investment and Trade, accompanied by supporting activities including investment–financing matchmaking and industrial site visits, so as to connect participating talent teams with landing resources and expand their development opportunities. The committee sincerely invites Hong Kong and Macao talent to keep following the competition’s progress, actively engage in project matchmaking, and share in Fujian’s innovation–driven development opportunities.

Young people are the core driving force behind scientific and technological innovation. From the launch ceremony of the Xiamen Talent Service Month, which unveiled a long–term Xiamen–Hong Kong sci–tech cooperation mechanism, to the simultaneous provincial–level “Gathering Talent in Fujian, Attracting the World” Global Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition that creates new talent–attraction channels, and to the dedicated events that seamlessly connect policy briefings, project roadshows, and industrial site visits — this series of initiatives has broken down multiple barriers between talent, industry, research, competitions, and commercialization across the two cities. It truly achieves the goal of “gathering talent through competitions, attracting wisdom through talent, empowering through wisdom, and boosting industry through innovation.” Leveraging international talent service stations, cross–border sci–tech cooperation programs, regular talent exchange activities, and provincial–level entrepreneurship competition platforms, Xiamen continues to build a one–stop, multi–dimensional development platform for Hong Kong and Macao youth, smoothing the passage for outstanding talents from Hong Kong and Macao to pursue their dreams and careers in Xiamen. Backed by a strong industrial foundation, high–quality talent policies, comprehensive research facilities, and an inclusive urban environment, Xiamen is deepening collaborative development for talent from both home and abroad, and eagerly looks forward to welcoming more young scientists from Hong Kong and Macao to settle and grow in the city, joining hands to create a future of scientific and technological innovation.