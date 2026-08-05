EM Services and SPTel Partner to Advance Smart Estate Management Through Digital Connectivity and IoT Solutions

The MOU signing will take place during the 29th SME Infocomm Commerce Conference (SMEICC), organised by the Singapore Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) and held from 5 to 6 August 2026 at Suntec Singapore.

The collaboration brings together EM Services’ expertise in estate management with SPTel’s digital infrastructure capabilities, including resilient connectivity and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.

Beyond rodent monitoring, the partnership will explore how connectivity, IoT and emerging technologies can support future estate management applications. Potential areas include utilities monitoring, environmental monitoring and other smart estate solutions designed to improve operational efficiency and service delivery. The collaboration also enables EM Services to work with industry partners, innovators and Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) to identify and pilot new technologies that can be scaled up to benefit estate operations and residents. Through this partnership, EM Services and SPTel aim to deliver tangible benefits for both operations and residents, including: Faster detection of estate issues

Faster response and resolution times

Better use of manpower and resources

Better services and living environments for residents As a first project under the partnership, EM Services and SPTel have deployed a Smart Rodent Monitoring solution at selected estates, with technology support from Cre8tec. The solution uses connected sensors and digital technologies to enable proactive monitoring of rodent activity, resulting in more timely intervention and more hygienic common spaces.

“At EM Services, we are continually exploring ways to enhance estate operations and improve the living environment for residents. Our partnership with SPTel brings together operational expertise and digital connectivity to support more proactive estate management. Starting with smart rodent monitoring, we look forward to exploring how technology and innovation can help us respond faster, deploy resources more effectively and deliver better outcomes for the communities we serve.”



CEO

EM Services “We are honoured to be selected by EM Services to power the next generation of smart townships in Singapore. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to advancing digital infrastructure as a foundational pillar for more connected, responsive, and sustainable communities. By leveraging SPTel’s IoT-as-a-Service platform, LoRaWAN-enabled sensor network, edge cloud capabilities, and resilient connectivity, we are enabling the rapid deployment and scalable growth of smart township solutions. Together, we will turn data into actionable insights that deliver tangible outcomes and improve the quality of life for residents across Singapore” Ernest Lee

Chief Executive Officer

SPTel Jen TanCEOEM Services

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 August 2026 – EM Services and SPTel will formalise a strategic partnership to explore and deploy digital solutions that support smart estate management operations across Singapore, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on 6 August 2026.

Hashtag: #EMServices #SPTel

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About EM Services

EM Services is a leading integrated estate and facilities management company in Singapore, trusted by Town Councils and clients to manage complex estates and facilities. With nearly four decades of experience, the company combines deep operational experience with a broad range of technical and professional expertise, supported by established systems, technology and extensive on-the-ground operations. Through strong partnerships and operational excellence, EM Services supports reliable service delivery and safer, cleaner and greener environments for the communities its clients serve.

For more information, please visit www.emservices.com.sg

About SPTel

SPTel uses unique fibre pathways laid alongside the power network cables to deliver resilient, business class digital services. As a leading provider of next-generation telecommunications and digital solutions SPTel places a strong focus on innovation and reliability. This enables SPTel to deliver secure and scalable connectivity, edge cloud, IoT-as-a-Service, Quantum-Safe Networking and managed security solutions to businesses, government agencies, and service providers. SPTel is committed to driving digital transformation by providing cutting-edge technologies and exceptional customer experiences.