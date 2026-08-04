Lao Authorities Warn Against Defaming Police on Social Media After Series of Cases

Lao authorities have warned social media users against posting content that damages the reputation of police officers and state institutions after three recent cases involving Facebook and TikTok posts.

In the cases, three individuals were questioned, fined, or required to issue public apologies over posts as officials said misrepresented or harmed the image of law enforcement personnel.

The latest case involved a man identified as Mai from Phonhong district, Vientiane Province.

According to Public Security News, authorities questioned Mai on 3 August after he allegedly edited a photograph of a police officer and placed it on collagen packaging. He later posted the altered image on Facebook on 25 July with comments that officials said mocked and defamed law enforcement personnel.

Police said the post attracted widespread criticism online and damaged the reputation of the security forces. After questioning, Mai signed a statement acknowledging wrongdoing and issued a public apology.

Authorities said the case was handled under the Penal Code, including Articles 168 and 372, which cover defamation and causing reputational damage through public communication.

Other Recent Cases

The case followed two similar incidents reported in July.

On 13 July in Xieng Khouang Province, authorities summoned a woman after she recorded police officers during an operation against illegal gold mining and later posted the footage on TikTok.

The Propaganda and Training Board, which oversees the country’s media and directs the party’s propaganda and public communications work, reported that the video prompted online comments insulting police officers, damaging their reputation. Authorities warned the woman, educated her about the legal consequences of her actions, and fined her under relevant regulations.

In another case on 15 July, police in Xaythany district, Vientiane Capital, summoned a Facebook user after she posted a photo of officers on a late-night patrol at 2:17 AM and questioned whether they were genuine police.

Authorities said the post misrepresented a routine patrol by officers from a police station in Dontiew village, prompting criticism online. The woman later apologized, admitting she had not verified the information before sharing it.

Officials said the case also violated provisions of the Penal Code covering defamation and acts that damage the reputation of individuals or state institutions.