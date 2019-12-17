NUOL Wins Award with New Confucius Institute

The National University of Laos (NUOL) has won an award of excellence for its newly-built Confucius Institute at the 2019 International Chinese Language Education Conference held in China.



At the conference, which was held on December 9, the institute at NUOL was selected as one of 27 best institutes out of 550 around the world for the 2019 Confucius Institute of Excellence Award, with the university’s facility ranked 12th.

The Confucius Institute, backed by China’s Ministry of Education, is designed to promote international Chinese language education policies, standards, teachers, teaching materials, teaching methods, examinations, brand building, and deepening Sino-foreign cooperation.







The conference was convened on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the founding of the Confucius Institute.

The Chinese government granted LAK 97 billion (USD 10.8 million) to construct a new Confucius Institute at the NUOL, which was completed in April.

The new building is three storeys high and can accommodate more than 5,000 students covering an area of 15,600 square meters.