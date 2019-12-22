Cigarettes for Pants, Panty Snatcher, Online Scam – This Week in Social Media

The Laotian Times brings our readers a round-up of some of the most shared topics this past week, based on reach and engagement on Facebook. From tanks shooting real live ammunition and people shooting darts to thieves of undergarments and jackfruits, this is a brief list of the types of content that are commonly shared on Lao social media.

Lamvong 99

In honor of President Kaysone’s 99th birthday anniversary, senior members of the Lao government gathered together in celebratory fashion in a traditional lamvong dance that caught the admiration of social media users throughout the country.

ເປັນໂອກາດງາມ ຍາມດີ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນບັນດາການນໍາຮ່ວມຮອບລໍາວົງໃນງານ ສຽງແຄນເຊື້ອຊາດລາວ ມໍຣະດົກໂລກ ແລະ ງານວັນຄ້າຍວັນເກີດ ປະທານໄກສອນ ພົມວິຫານ ຄົບຮອບ 99 ປີ Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນອາທິດ ທີ 15 ທັນວາ 2019

Cigarettes for Pants

A mysterious German man walked into PT 88 Shop, a shoe store in Paktaang, hoping to trade cigarettes for pants. The staff members of the establishment took pity on him and pooled together their money to buy him a new pair of shoes. The owner of the store gave the man a new shirt and pants. Noticing that the man was visibly shaking from possible dehydration, the staff gave him water to drink, which was happily received. Appreciative and humbled, the man offered in exchange what appeared to be his only possession, several packs of cigarettes. The offer was kindly refused and the pack of cigarettes was handed back to the man.

Three Killed in House Fire

On December 16, Luang Prabang Rescue 1625 reported that a house fire had killed three people in Muang Nga Village. The victims included Sisopha, 37, an uncle to Minlapha, 20, and Anousone, 17. All three perished in the house fire. The red cross organization will transfer the remains of the deceased to a nearby temple, Vat Thaohai. The causes of the fire are currently unknown. View more pictures here.

ຄລິບຕອນໄຟກໍາລັງລຸກໄໝ້ສົງສານແທ້ໆ ໄຟໄໝ້ເຮືອນ ເສຍຊິວິດ 3 ຄົນທີ່ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງພະບາງກົດອ່ານຂ່າວ 👇https://www.tholakhong.com/2019/12/3.html Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນອາທິດ ທີ 15 ທັນວາ 2019

Ethnic Camaraderie

Facebook users showed their love and amusement for a post displaying the aesthetic beauty and charm of Khmu culture and dress. The pictures were taken at a sports ceremony at the National University of Laos (Dongdok).

Old Photos

Lao people love to wax nostalgic about the old days, but they were stunned by these old photos taken of people and temples in the ancient capital of Luang Prabang.

Dancing In the Cold

What better way to keep warm in the uncommonly cold weather? One school in Houaphanh led their kids outside and performed a typical Lao line dance called the Paslop.

ອາກາດຢູ່ຫົວພັນໜາວເຮັ່ງ 😬ສາວຄູເລີຍພານັກຮຽນອົບອຸ່ນຮ່າງກາຍ. 👏👏👏ໂຮງຮຽນພັນຊໍາ ສ້າງກິດຈະກໍາແທນການຫັດກາຍ ວັນຈັນ-ວັນສຸກ ເວລາພັກຜ່ອນ 20 ນາທີ. Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນຈັນ ທີ 16 ທັນວາ 2019

Pro Darts Shooter

A festival in Laos would not be complete without a game of darts. But this one Hmong festival goer went on a shooting streak as he successfully popped half of the balloons in the entire booth, causing the owner to stop him to allow other people to have a turn. The admin of Tholakhong playfully recommended that the man be placed in the national team for archery and shooting games.

ແບບນີ້ຕ້ອງຮຽກຕົວຕິດທີມຊາດດ່ວນ ກິລາ ສັດດອກ, ຍີງທະນູ, ຍິງປືນເຈົ້າມືຈົນຂໍຍອມ 😂 Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນຈັນ ທີ 16 ທັນວາ 2019

If You Want Something Done Right, You Gotta Do It Yourself

Residents in Pakaading (Borlikhamxay) pooled their financial resources and labor to help pave the road leading to Phonchaleun Temple, highlighting the best of the spirit of social welfare and community voluntarism.

Laos and Russia Holds Joint Military Exercises

This video clip of Lao and Russian soldiers holding “Laros 2019” whereby they used tanks and other battle equipment in forest, swamp and mountainous terrain, while practicing joint operations techniques in the jungle, went sensationally viral.

ບັນຍາກາດການຊ້ອມຮົບ ລາວ-ລັດເຊຍ ວັນທີ 17/12/2019 ເຂດບ້ານແປນ ເມືອງ ພູກູດ ແຂວງຊຽງຂວາງ Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນອັງຄານ ທີ 17 ທັນວາ 2019

Undergarment Thief

In this strange CCTV clip, a masked man on a motorbike casually stops at an unidentified location and proceeds to steal a range of clothing items hanging on a drying rack. The man took a special interest in carefully selecting undergarments for theft.

#ເຕືອນໄພ ຕິດຕາມມາດ້ວຍ ໂຈນໂຫດ #ລັກສະລິບ!ຈົ່ງມີສະຕິລະວັງຕົວ ຢ່າຕາກສະລິບຊະຊາຍ! ຕອນຄໍ່າຄືນ#ຂໍສະຫງວນສະຖານທີ່ 😂 Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນພຸດ ທີ 18 ທັນວາ 2019

Jackfruit Thieves

If undergarments were not strange enough, how about jackfruit? On December 18 around midnight, a band of thieves stole some large jackfruit in Luang Prabang. The thieves were humorously nicknamed “Jon Haixo” which means “High Society Criminals” for their use of a large getaway vehicle and the stealing of a luxury fruit.

ເຫດເກີດທີ່ ນະຄອນ ຫຼວງພະບາງ18/12/2019ເຈົ້າຂອງຝາກຄວາມວ່າ ຈົ່ງໄວ້ໃຫ້ກິນແດ່ 😂Cr: Boy Phoutsavath Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນພຸດ ທີ 18 ທັນວາ 2019

Car Scammer

A car scammer has been caught by authorities in Attapeu and reveals how he was able to trick people by “selling a car” online to multiple unsuspecting individuals. The perpetrator confessed that he had promised to buy a car for 200,000 baht (approximately USD $6500) and resold it a marked up price of 350,000. He would advertise the car on Facebook and would take a deposit from several people, abscond with the cash, and would never pay the original car owner.

ຈັບໄດ້ແລ້ວ ຄະດີ ຕົ້ມຕຸນ ຂາຍລົດໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ເງິນມັດຈໍາແລ້ວໜີ. ຈັບໄດ້ທີ່ ອັດຕະປື. ພ້ອມເປີດເຜີຍ ສາເຫດ…. Posted by ໂທລະໂຄ່ງ THOLAKHONG on ວັນພະຫັດ ທີ 19 ທັນວາ 2019

Ten Wheeler Truck Collision

A mother and daughter perished instantly after their motorcycle collided with a ten-wheeler in Mai Village, Sikhottabong District. The incident happened last Friday at around 5pm.