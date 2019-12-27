Lucky Air flies New Route from Kunming to Luang Prabang and Vientiane

China’s low-cost carrier Lucky Air has launched its first route that connects China’s city of Kunming to the Lao city of Luang Prabang and the capital Vientiane.



The two flights, which began on December 22, are scheduled on Wednesdays and Sundays, departing from Kunming at 3:35 pm. The return flight departs from Luang Prabang at 5:30 pm.

Separately, flights from Kunming to Vientiane depart at 8 pm, while those from Vientiane to the Chinese city leave at 10 pm. Tickets are available at around THB 7,000 (USD 232).

Kunming-based airliner Lucky Air, which was established in 2004, is the latest foreign carrier that launched a new route to Laos.

South Korea’s T’way Air announced in early December that it would launch a new route connecting the Korean city of Daegu and Vientiane.

Meanwhile, Singaporean airliner Scoot also launched new routes in April connecting Singapore to Luang Prabang and Vientiane.

Laos saw more than 3.4 million international visitors in the first nine months of this year, an 11 percent increase from the same period of last year.

Among them, the number of visitors from China soared by 26 percent, according to the Tourism Development Department, Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism.

The department projected that more than 1 million Chinese visitors would visit Laos in 2019.