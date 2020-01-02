Lao Baseball Team Scores Victory in Latest Overseas Match

Lao national baseball team has won in the latest friendly matches held in Vietnam.



The Lao team participated in matches with Vietnam National University and Korean International School in Hanoi on December 27 and 28, respectively.

The team scored 14-10 victory against Vietnam National University and beat Korean International School at the score of 17-6.

The matches were sponsored by two South Korean firms, namely NH Nonghyup and KL Global.

Laos saw its first baseball team formed in 2013 and participated in the 2018 Asian Games, the first time that the country dispatched its baseball team to an international match.

The team is currently led by Kwon Young-jin, a former coach and supervisor at South Korea’s Daegu High School baseball team.

The country formed a government-backed baseball federation in 2018 and began in April this year to build its first baseball stadium in Vientiane.