While Laos may not top the list of travel destinations for Tinseltown’s most famous, several Hollywood stars have taken time out from their busy schedules to visit.



Tourism to Laos is growing steadily, with the country being named in top travel lists from Architectural Digest to the New York Times, and capturing the hearts of some well-known celebs, such as the late Anthony Bourdain, or celebrity chef, Gordon Ramsey. As the country’s profile grows, more A-listers are sure to visit!

Here are five Hollywood Stars who have visited Laos:

Harrison Ford



Harrison Ford, famous for his roles in the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises, visited Luang Prabang as part of a tour of the region in April 2018. His wife, actress Calista Flockhart of Ally McBeal fame, and their son Liam joined in visits to temples and museums.

The actor madee merit at Pha O temple, meeting with Sathou Onekeo Sittivong, the abbot of Wat Xieng Thong and Head of the Luang Prabang Buddhist Fellowship.

Jude Law & Sienna Miller



This Hollywood couple visited Laos in August 2010, choosing Luang Prabang as the location of choice for their low-key wedding. The couple chose a traditional baci ceremony to literally tie the knot, including blessings by monks and a post-ceremony feast.







Anthony Edwards





Anthony Edwards, widely known for his role as Dr. Mark Greene in the hit medical drama ER, took time off from his busy schedule to visit Luang Prabang in late 2009 as part of a trip around the world.

Michelle Rodriguez



Michelle Rodriguez, known for her role in the smash-hit franchise, The Fast and The Furious, visited Laos in late 2012, staying in Luang Prabang’s famed Amantaka Hotel. The actress sponsored an education program for children through the Big Brother Mouse publishing house.

Rodriguez’s late co-star, Paul Walker, has left his own mark on Laos through his daughter Meadow Walker’s efforts to fundraise for rural communities in Laos.

Other stars known to have visited Laos include Mick Jagger, Kylie Minogue, Ruth Reichl, and even Duke Ellington.