Lao Baseball Tournament Cancelled Amid Coronavirus Concerns

An upcoming international baseball tournament in Laos has been canceled amid concerns over the new Coronavirus.



The 6th Korea-Laos International Baseball League was scheduled to kick off on February 7 with teams from South Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Japan participating.

However, the organizer, Hulk Foundation, said it had decided to cancel the match since a Chinese national who recently visited Laos was confirmed to have been carrying the virus.

Accordingly, the opening ceremony for Laos’s first baseball stadium has also been postponed.

It is unclear when the tournament would be rescheduled.

Laos has still not confirmed any cases of the new Coronavirus, after 13 patients, including four Chinese nationals, suspected of infection turned up negative test results.