Deaths in Phongsaly Caused By Common Flu, not Coronavirus

The deaths of three residents in Phongsaly Province originally attributed to the Coronavirus have now been confirmed as having been caused by influenza.



Twenty-four villagers were suspected of being infected with the new Coronavirus, and authorities were called to the scene after the deaths of three villagers.

The Phongsaly Provincial Health Department appointed a team to visit Tasenphong Village, Phongsaly District, to collect blood samples from affected villagers for testing in Vientiane Capital.

Six samples were assessed at the National Center for Laboratory and Epidemiology (NCLE).

Tests were returned negative for the new Coronavirus, and were found to contain a strain of influenza.

According to a notice issued by the Phongsaly Provincial Health Department, two young women aged 27 and 32 years, and an infant aged one month, died after contracting influenza in late January.

The Ministry of Health has set up an official Facebook page for residents to access official information and updates on the Coronavirus situation in Laos.

Meanwhile, Lao Minister of Health Bounkong Syhavong said in a press conference yesterday that Laos has not confirmed any cases of the new Coronavirus in its territory to date.