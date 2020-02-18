Laos to Experience Electricity Shortage During Hot Season

Electricity generation will not be sufficient to supply all areas in Laos during times of peak consumption from March to June, according to authorities, who are urging the public to cut energy usage during this period.



The Ministry of Energy and Mines has announced that less power can be generated while reservoirs are only half full, Vientiane Times reported.

Accordingly, the ministry is warning the public and businesses that it will be necessary to conserve electricity and minimize use during the peak season.

In particular, Electricite du Laos anticipates that factories in the capital of Vientiane would be affected the most from the expected energy shortage.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment warned on February 10 that the country is likely to face an acute water shortage over the next two months as rivers continue to fall to lower-than-normal levels.

Almost all parts of the country will face drought in March and April, the ministry said.

Laos has increased its electricity exports by 145 percent over the past five years amid a growing number of hydropower plants.



The country expanded its electricity capacity to 6,457 MW for export markets between 2016 and 2020. Accordingly, the Lao Ministry of Energy and Mines earned more than LAK 130 billion (USD 14 million).